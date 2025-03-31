Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, STPUD, Tahoe Transportation District and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Closed Session

Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation – Government Code section 54956.9(d)(1) Case: South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group v. City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County Superior Court Case No. SC20180243

New Business

Note: If City Council votes to file an appeal in Closed Session, then this item will not be heard. Urgency Ordinance to Establish Temporary Moratorium on Issuance of Vacation Home Rental Permits in Areas Where Permits Were Prohibited by Measure T. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass an Urgency Ordinance Adopting a Temporary Moratorium on the Issuance of Vacation Home Rental Permits in Areas Where Permits Were Prohibited by Measure T.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

17. Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA), in collaboration with the El Dorado Opportunity Knocks (EDOK) Continuum of Care (CoC), recommending the Board:

1) Make findings pursuant to Section 3.13.030 (B) of the El Dorado County Ordinance Chapter 3.13, Contracting Out, that the provision of Rapid Rehousing and Operating Subsidies in affordable housing units through Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (TCH), require specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications are involved in the performance of the work;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign, competitively procured by the EDOK COC, Funding Out Agreement 9234 with TCH for Rapid Rehousing services, in the amount of $63,788.92, and for a term upon execution through March 31, 2027, and with the option to extend the term of the

Agreement for three additional one-year terms through March 31, 2030, for a maximum five-year term, subject to EDOK CoC Board and HHSA Director approval;

3) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign, competitively procured by the EDOK COC, Funding Out Agreement 9239 with TCH to rehabilitate affordable housing units, in the amount of $113,442.75, and for the term upon execution through April 30, 2027, and with the option to extend the term of the Agreement for three additional one-year terms through April 30, 2030, for a maximum five-year term, subject to the EDOK CoC Board and HHSA Director approval;

4) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute amendments relating to Agreements 9234 and 9239, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management, which do not increase the maximum dollar amount or term of the agreements; and

5) Authorize the HHSA Director, or the Chief Assistant Director, to execute programmatic, administrative, and fiscal documents relating to Agreements 9234 and 9239.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, April 2 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

III. FOR INFORMATION: REGIONAL TRANSIT AND CAPITAL PROGRAMS COMMITTEE REPORT OF APRIL 1, 2025 MEETING

IV. FOR INFORMATION: FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE REPORT OF APRIL 2, 2025 MEETING

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. Informational Only: Informational Transit System Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

B. Informational Only: Presentation of TTD’s Transit Operations Financial Overview for Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Development

C. For Possible Action: Discussion and Direction on Recruitment for the District Manager Position

VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Public Hearing and Recommendation of Draft Fiscal Year 2025/26 Tahoe Regional Planning Agency/Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Planning Overall Work Program

X. FOR INFORMATION: STANDING REPORT ON LEGISLATION PERTAINING TO TRANSIT AND TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMMING WITHIN THE LAKE TAHOE BASIN

XI. FOR INFORMATION: STANDING REPORT ON TTD AND LAKE LINK RIDERSHIP NUMBERS

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power and Al Tahoe Well Rehabilitation Project

(1) Hold a Public Hearing at 2:01 p.m. to receive comments regarding the designation of the Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power and Al Tahoe Well Rehabilitation Project as “substantially complex” under Public Contract Code Section 7201; and (2) Pursuant to the facts, find the Project substantially complex and require a 10% retention limit.

b. Harvey Place Reservoir Diffuser Line Replacement Project

(1) Find minor irregularities in the bid from Aquatic Resource Management, Inc. to be immaterial, and waive minor irregularities; and (2) Award the Harvey Place Reservoir Diffuser Line Replacement Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Aquatic Resource Management, Inc., in the amount of $294,000.

c. Physical Water Connection Deposit Increase. Adopt Ordinance No. 594-25 amending Section 3.1.49(f) of the Administrative Code Appendix Fee Schedule increasing the physical water connection deposit amount from $5,000 to $7,500.

d. Human Resources Department Staffing. Authorize staff to add the position of Safety Specialist to the Human Resources Department.

e. 2025 Asphalt Patching and Trench Paving Services Bid. Award the project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Alcorn General Engineering, in the amount of $621,456.50.

f. Pioneer Trail Water Service Relocation Project. Authorize the General Manager to enter into a Reimbursement Agreement with the City of South Lake Tahoe to provide for the abandonment or relocation of water and sewer utilities in the amount of $893,617.75.

See the full agenda here .