Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, STPUD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 17 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing June 2025 as “Pride” Month. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation to Lake Tahoe Pride recognizing June 2025 as “Pride” month. Proclamation Recognizing July 2025 as “Disability Pride” Month. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue a Proclamation to Access Tahoe recognizing July 2025 as “Disability Pride” month.

Public Hearings

8. South Tahoe Refuse Final Delinquent Fees Report. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution confirming the Final Delinquent Fees Report and directing the Finance Department to send a certified copy of the Report to the El Dorado County Auditor-Controller to add the delinquent amounts to the county property tax rolls for collection.

Regular- Unfinished Business

9. Agreement with Heavenly Valley Limited Partnership for Snow Removal on Certain City Streets. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Agreement with Heavenly Valley Limited Partnership to authorize snow removal on portions of Ski Run Boulevard, Saddle Road, Keller Road, Wildwood Avenue, and Needle Peak Road.

10. Ordinance Amending Vacation Home Rental Regulations Outside Tourist Core (Second Reading) and Resolution Establishing Initial Application Period for Preferred Applicants. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass an Ordinance Amending Article V (Vacation Home Rentals) of Chapter 3.50 (Transient Lodging) and Table 2.35.070 (Appealable Actions and Matters) of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to Modify the Regulation of Vacation Home Rentals Located Outside the Tourist Core Area Plan; and (2) Pass a Resolution establishing an initial application period for prior Vacation Home Rental and Qualified Vacation Home Rental permittees who were in good standing.

Regular- New Business

11. Amendments to Vacation Home Rental Program Budget, Allocated Position Listing, and Master Fee Schedule. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass a Resolution Amending the FY 2024-2025 Vacation Home Rental (VHR) Program Budget and Changes to the Allocated Permanent Position Listing; and (2) Pass a Resolution Revising the 2024-2025 Master Fee Schedule to amend the annual VHR permit, Inspection and Re-inspection Fees.

12. Acceptance of Grant from California Tahoe Conservancy for Regan Beach Rehabilitation Plan. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution accepting the grant and authorizing and directing the Mayor to sign the Agreement with California Tahoe Conservancy (CTC) from its Lake Tahoe Science and Improvement grant program for $500,000, appropriating $100,000 from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves and approving other budget amendments for the project.

13. El Dorado Beach Revetment Project and Budget Allocation. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing $75,000 from General Fund Undesignated Reserves to be allocated to Account #301-60086 El Dorado Beach Revetment to hire a consultant to complete design and permitting for a temporary repair to the erosion of the beach and burial of exposed super sacks while the City works on a long-term solution that includes removing the plastic super sacks.

14. Memorandum of Understanding with El Dorado County for Use of Senior Center and Coordination of Senior Services. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with El Dorado County for the use of the Senior Center and coordination of Senior Services.

15. Cannabis Tax Rate Discussion. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to either: 1) Direct staff to bring back a resolution reducing Cannabis Business and Professions Tax rate and if so, by how much, and/or to reduce or eliminate Public Safety Mitigation Fee; or 2) Take no action in regard to Cannabis Business and Professions Tax rate and other fees.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

6. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Luther Pass Pump Station Pump Rebuild (Chris Stanley, Field Operations Manager and Jeremy Rutherdale, Field Operations Supervisor) Authorize the purchase of a rebuilt 700 horsepower pump for the Luther Pass Pump Station from Flowserve in the amount of $248,847, plus tax and shipping.

b. C-Line Agreement Addendum No. 1 (Adrian Combes, Director of Operations) Authorize Master C-Line Agreement Addendum No.1 with Alpine County.

c. Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power and Al Tahoe Rehabilitation (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) (1) Find minor irregularities in the bid from Resource Development Company, LLC to be immaterial, and waive minor irregularities; and (2) Award the project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Resource Development Company, LLC, in the amount of $5,503,000.

d. Aeration Blower System Improvements Project (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer) 1) Approve staff’s recommended list of pre-qualified system integrators for bidding; 2) Approve the list of named products to be listed without alternative in the Contract documents; and 3) Authorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the Aeration Blower System Improvements Project.

e. Herbert Walkup Pipeline Replacement Project (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer) 1) Approve Change Order No. 1 to Vinciguerra Construction, Inc., in the amount of <$339,056.79>; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Change Order No. 1.

f. Upper Truckee Pump Station Rehabilitation Project (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer) 1) Approve Change Order No. 1 to T&S Construction Co., Inc., in the amount of $171,665.71; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Change Order No. 1.

g. Return Activated Sludge Pump Station Building Rehabilitation Project – Environmental Permitting (Megan Colvey, Director of Engineering) Authorize the General Manager to execute Amendment B to Task Order No. 31 under the Master Services Agreement with Sierra Ecotone Solutions in the amount of $48,466.42 for additional environmental permitting services.

h. Sensus Automated Metering Infrastructure Base Station (Ross Cole, Inspections Supervisor) 1) Authorize exception to bidding procedures as outlined in the Purchasing Policy, and 2) Authorize South Tahoe Public Utility District to enter into Contract for the purchase and installation of an additional Automated Metering Infrastructure system from Western Nevada Supply in an amount not to exceed $123,870.40.

See the full agenda here .