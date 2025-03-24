Agenda Review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, TRPA, IVGID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for a Special Closed Session.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Closed Session

1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation – Government Code section 54956.9(d)(1) Case: South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group v. City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County Superior Court Case No. SC20180243

Following the closed session, the city council and planning commission with be holding a joint meeting.

Regular – New Business

1. AB 1234 Ethics Training. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive two hours of training in general ethics principles and ethics laws relevant to public service

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent Agenda

14. Department of Transportation recommending the Board take the following actions pertaining to the County Service Area (CSA) 5 – Phase 3 Erosion Control Project (located within the Tahoma Community), Capital Improvement Program project number 36107003, Contract No. 8849:

1) Award the Construction Contract to Globe Engineering Development, who was the lowest responsive, responsible bidder;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign the Construction Contract in the amount of $485,077, subject to review and approval by County Counsel and Risk Management; and

3) Authorize the Director of Transportation to sign an Escrow Agreement, if requested by the Contractor and in accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, for the purpose of holding Contract retention funds. (District 5)

Department Matters

24. Chief Administrative Office (CAO) recommending the Board consider the Draft Board of Supervisors Response to the 2024-25 Grand Jury Final Report for Case 25-01 Elections: A Deeper Dive Into Voter Rolls and Drop Box Security and take one of the following actions:

1) Direct staff to make changes and return to the Board with a final report by April 1, 2025; or

2) Approve the report as the Final Report and authorize the CAO to submit it to the Presiding Judge

11:00 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

27. Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board:

1) Receive and file a presentation on the El Dorado County Parks and Trails Master Plan Update (Master Plan);

2) Make findings that the Master Plan is a planning study for potential future action with no legally binding effect on future activities and, as it does not authorize or mandate specific projects or physical changes to the environment, its adoption is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Title 14, California Code of Regulations, Section 15262;

3) Approve and adopt the El Dorado County Parks and Trails Master Plan; and

4) Approve the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Parks Division Work Plan to implement year one initiatives.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, March 27, at 11 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. APPEAL

A. Lori and John Brooke, (et al.), Appeal of approval of New Cellular Communications Facility, County of Placer / Public Right-of-Way, Southwest Corner of Dollar Drive and Observation Drive, Dollar Point, California, APN: 093-310-024, TRPA Project File Number: ERSP2024-0264, TRPA Appeal File Number: ADMIN2024-0038

VII. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan including an adjustment to the Kingsbury Town Center boundary, changeable sign Standards (i.e., frequency by which signs can change their display), an energy conservation strategy, and implementation of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family.

B. Amendments to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family.

VIII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Annual Program Update

B. 2025 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Watercraft Inspection Fee Schedule, including adjustments to cover expanded decontamination.

See the full agenda here .

Joint Meeting of Lake Tahoe Community College District – Board of Trustees and Lake Tahoe Unified School District – Board of Education

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees and Lake Tahoe Unified School District are holding a joint meeting on Wednesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Study Session

3.01 – LTUSD and LTCC Partnership. Adam Eynon, Director of Dual Enrollment at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) will provide an overview of the ongoing partnership between Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) and LTCC.

3.02 – Concurrent Enrollment at LTCC & LTUSD. Staff from Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) and Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) will address the dual enrollment Intersegmental General Education Transfer Credit/ California General Education Transfer Curriculum (IGETC/Cal-GETC) gaps by providing information on concurrent enrollment and how it can help the two organizations reach their goals in providing more course opportunities to South Tahoe High School (STHS) students.

3.03 – Student voice. This item is provided as an opportunity for the Board of Trustees and the Board of Education to hear from student leaders from Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC), South Tahoe High School (STHS), and Mt. Tallac High School (MTHS) at Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD).

3.04 – Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program Alignment. Brad Deeds, Dean of Workforce Development and Instruction at Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) and Alan Reeder, EdD, Associate Superintendent, Educational Services, Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment (CIA) at Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD), will provide an overview of Career and Technical Education (CTE) program alignment between LTCC and LTUSD, and discuss opportunities for expansion.

3.05 – Measure U Update. Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) Superintendent, Dr. Todd Cutler, will provide an update on the successful passage of Measure U, a $127 million general obligation bond aimed at modernizing and improving LTUSD’s school facilities.

View the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve the Update to the Water Management Plan and the Purchase of 8.81 ac-ft of IVGID Water Rights for $140,960 by Incline Hotel LLC; for possible Action. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve the Updates to the Water Management Plan and;

2. Approve the Purchase of 8.81 ac-ft of IVGID Water Rights for $140,960 by Incline Hotel LLC.

2. SUBJECT: Set date and time for Public Hearing for the FY2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. or as determined by the Board of Trustees (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

• Set the date of a Public Hearing for the 2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Wednesday, May 21, 2025, under the Nevada Revised Statues.

• The time of the hearing is expected to be 5:00 p.m. or as determined by the Board of Trustees.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve an Auditor for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. (Requesting Staff Members: District General Manager Robert Harrison and Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board or Trustee hereby appoints an Auditor for IVGID for 2024/2025 Audit.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Provide Budgetary Feedback on the rebuilding of Capstone at a value of up to $400,000 (Ordinance 7 Database). (Requesting Staff Members: Director of Administrative Services Susan Herron and Director of Information Technology Mike Gove)

Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve placing up to $400,000 into the Community Services Fund budget for the rebuilding of Capstone (Ordinance 7 Database)

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

10. Facilities and Transportation

a. Meyers Walk-in Cooler Project.

11. Business Services and Operations

Budget Development FY 2025-26 Reductions

12. Board Governance

Resolution No. 2024 – 25 11 Adpot Updated Board Governance Handbook

See the full agenda here .