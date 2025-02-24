Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, TRPA, IVGID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Public Hearing

9. 2024-2025 Master Fee Schedule. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to make changes, if any, to the 2024-2025 Master Fee Schedule for final adoption March 25, 2025.

Regular – Unfinished Business

10. Pay for Success Agreements with Live Violence Free and Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless. 1) Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Pay for Success Agreements with Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and Live Violence Free in an amount not to exceed $40,000 for each agency until December 31, 2025; and 2) Pass a Resolution Authorizing $80,000 Budget Appropriations from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves for the two agreements.

11. Purchase of Real Property at 2111-2121 Lake Tahoe Boulevard from BMO Bank N.A. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute the Purchase and Sale Agreement with BMO Bank N.A. for the purchase of approximately 73,108 square feet of real property in the amount of $940,000, and authorizing the City Manager to execute further documents take further actions necessary to implement the Purchase and Sale Agreement.

Regular – New Business

12. Update on Annual Road Rehabilitation Program and Drainage Replacements. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving the 2025 Road Rehabilitation Program and drainage replacement plan.

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb 25 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

9. Clerk of the Board recommending the Board:

1) Direct the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee and the Strategic Economic Enhancement Development Committee to hold their regular meetings in a hybrid format which would include both in-person and live-streaming components;

2) Direct the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee and the Strategic Economic Enhancement Development Committee to hold their regular meetings in an approved facility;

3) Direct the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee and the Strategic Economic Enhancement Development Committee to have their regular meetings recorded and posted on the County’s website following each meeting as practically feasible;

4) Direct the Measure S Citizens Oversight Committee and the Strategic Economic Enhancement Development Committee to utilize the County-prescribed legislative management software;

5) Direct any future Boards, Committees, and Commissions created by the Board that adhere to the Brown Act to utilize the County-prescribed legislative management software, hold their meetings in a hybrid format, meet in an approved facility, and post recordings of their meetings to the County’s website following each meeting; and

6) Add the California Conservation Corps Conference Room located at 1949 Apache Avenue, South Lake Tahoe to the list of approved meeting facilities.

27. Planning and Building Department, Tahoe Planning and Building Division, recommending the Board:

1) In accordance with Chapter 3.13, Section 3.13.030 (B) of County Ordinance Code, Contracting Out that specialty skills and qualifications not expressly identified in County classifications involved in the performance of the work;

2) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Amendment 2 to competitively bid Agreement 8305 with Wells Barnett Associates, LLC, for the provision of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency plan check services on an as-needed basis, extending the term of the Agreement by seven (7) months for a new expiration date of December 31, 2025, and increasing the compensation

by $25,000 for a new total not-to-exceed amount of $85,000; and

3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to execute any further documents determined necessary related to Agreement 8305, including amendments that do not increase the not-to-exceed amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

31. Probation Department recommending the Board:

1) Waive formal bid requirements in accordance with Purchasing Policy C-17 Section 3.4, Exemptions from Competitive Bidding, due to a competitively bid cooperative purchasing agreement being utilized for the acquisition of a body scanner;

2) Authorize the use of competitively bid Contract MA-057-24010214 between County of Orange and Tek84 Inc. for the acquisition of a body scanner for the South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center which was approved by the Board to be placed on the department’s Fixed Asset list during the FY 2024-25 Recommended Budget process; and

3) Authorize the Purchasing Agent to issue a purchase order to Tek84 Inc. in the amount of $152,663, including applicable taxes and fees.

9 a.m.

37. Supervisor Veerkamp recommending the Board receive a presentation regarding the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation High School Championships to be held March 2-6, 2025 at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Washoe County Commission

The Washoe County Commission is meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, Nevada 89512 or remotely at https://washoe-nv.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

9. Recommendation to: (1) Accept a Project Funding Agreement between the State of Nevada acting by and through its Division of State Lands and the Fund to Protect Lake Tahoe funding agreement [in the amount of $742,458.09 with a Washoe County cash/in-kind match in the amount of $185,614.52 for this phase of the project] for the purpose of planning, permitting, and design (Phase I), of the Upper Third and Rosewood Creeks Water Quality Improvement Project, with funds identified for planning, design, and permitting to be fully expended by December 31st, 2026, and with provisions to receive additional funding for future phases of the project, subject to final approval by the Board of County Commissioners;

(2) approve an Agreement for Professional Services between Washoe County and CDM Smith to provide design services for shoulder stabilization, new storm drain, drainage pattern impacts, and infiltration storm drain for portions of the Upper Third and Rosewood Creeks Water Quality Improvement Project in the amount of [$742,458.09], and to support the Lake Tahoe Maximum Daily Load requirements to reduce the pollutant load in stormwater runoff;

(3) authorize the County Manager to execute all funding agreement documents; and,

(4) direct the Finance Office to make the necessary budget amendments. Community Services.

(Commission District 1.) FOR POSSIBLE ACTION

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 9 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Agreement to bring the Tahoe Blue Event Center (TRPA File No. ERSP2017-1212) into full compliance including proposed modifications to the Event Center permit (Staff: Dan Segan)

B. Release of the Draft 2023 Threshold Evaluation (Staff: Dan Segan) Note: For Item VI.B., Staff will lead breakout discussions designed to solicit feedback on the threshold evaluation, including successes, areas of concern, and initial recommendations for going forward. Members of the public may choose to observe the individual breakout groups or contribute suggestions and provide feedback in a breakout session for the public. No formal action will be taken, although staff is looking for general feedback from the board and public by way of discussion and public comment. All breakout sessions will be recorded, and a report out from each will be presented to the full board at the conclusion of the discussion. Public comment will be heard after the breakout session at the end of the item.

Planning Committee

3) Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the intended project outcomes forthe Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project of the Tahoe Living Strategic Priority (for possible action)

4) Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan including an adjustment to the Kingsbury Town Center boundary, changeable sign Standards (i.e., frequency by which signs can change their display), an energy conservation strategy, and implementation of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family (for possible action)

5) Discussion and possible recommendation of an amendment to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing intown centers and areas zoned for multi-family (for possible action)

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee

The Douglas County VHR Advisory Committee will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade.

The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/hfz7l3Tto1k?feature=share .

1 For Possible Action: Discussion on the election of the Chair and Vice Chair of the Douglas County VHR Advisory Board in compliance with the VHR Advisory Board Bylaws and Douglas County Code 20.622.060(A)(6).

2 For Possible Action: Discussion on an appeal filed by Kiran Tallam, owner of 377 Maryanne Dr., Stateline, NV 89449 (APN: 1319-18-312-005), VHR Permit DSTR1377P, contesting the revocation of the VHR permit. Code Enforcement Case Number 24-000515. (Ernie Strehlow)

3 For Presentation Only: Discussion on potential goals and objectives to frame future agenda items.

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: At-Large Audit Committee Interview of Candidate(s) Marc Kelly, and Kim Lighthart. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Nominate Candidate(s) to Vacant At-Large Seats, effective from the Date of Board Appointment through February 28, 2027 (Two-year Term), (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Nominate One or Both Candidates and fill Vacant At- Large Seats on the Audit Committee, from the date of the Board appointment to February 28, 2027; (Two-Year Term).

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve Board Recommended Goals for District General Manager through June 30, 2025, (for possible action) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees approve Board-recommended goals for the District General Manager to achieve on or before June 30, 2025.

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Approve the 2025/2026 Budget Workshop Schedule, (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Approve the 2025/2026 Budget Workshop Schedule.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Approve Diamond Peak Ski Resort’s Season Pass Rates for 2025-2026 Ski Season. (for possible action) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to:

1. Approve an increase of 5% to all nonresident season pass products as shown in (Table 1 -Exhibit A) for FY 2025/26; and,

2. Approve a Diamond Peak Resident Season Pass Pricing Practice whereby IVGID Picture Pass holder Season Pass Prices are set at 70% of Public Rates for Adults (ages 24-64); 50% of Public Rates for Youth (ages 13-23), Seniors (ages 65-69) and Children (ages 7-12); and 40% of Public Rates for Super Seniors (ages 70-79) as shown in (Table 1 – Exhibit B).

5. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and possibly Approve the Parks and Recreation Center Fee Rate Schedule (for possible action). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees Approve the Parks and Recreation Center Fee Rate Schedule as recommended for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

6. SUBJECT: Capital Improvement Project Workshop; for Discussion and Possible Direction Regarding Project Priorities and Associated Facility Fee, (for possible action).

