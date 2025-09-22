Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, TRPA, LTUSD and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, September 23 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Proclamation

Proclamation Recognizing October 5-11, 2025, as “Fire Prevention Week”

Presentations

Presentations from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) on Tahoe Living (Housing) Strategic Priority and Transportation Mobility Mitigation Fee

Regular-Unfinished

15. Funding Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a Funding Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association (SS/TMA) for an amount of $650,000 (Fiscal Year 25/26, October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026) for the operation of microtransit service.

16. Policy Regarding Disposition of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Development Commodities Owned by the City of South Lake Tahoe. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution amending the policy regarding disposition of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) development commodities owned by the City of South Lake Tahoe to modify disposition to commercial/industrial projects.

17. Grow and Diversify the Economy – Strategic Plan Priority Update. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing staff to continue business outreach efforts, initiate the General Plan Economic Development Update process, continue efforts to reduce regulatory barriers to business investment, develop industry social media campaigns, and explore options to fund a facade/property improvement grant program and/or pre-development loan program.

Regular-New Business

18. Consideration of Paving Priority – James & Eloise Neighborhood vs. Johnson Boulevard. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion either prioritizing paving in James and Eloise Neighborhood or Johnson Blvd temporary overlay.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A, Placerville or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

18. Probation Department recommending the Board: 1) Authorize the Chair to sign revenue Agreement 9645 with Del Norte County Probation Department to place youth of said county in the County of El Dorado South Lake Tahoe Juvenile Treatment Center on a space-available basis, for a retroactive term of April 28, 2025, through April 27, 2028; and 2) Authorize the Chief Probation Officer to execute further documents relating to revenue Agreement 9645, including amendments which do not increase the maximum dollar amount or term of the Agreement, and contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

Time Allocation Items: 10 a.m.

22. Agriculture Department, on behalf of Fish and Wildlife Commission, recommending the Board receive and file a presentation from the Fish and Wildlife Commission Annual Report for FY 2024-25 and provide direction if necessary.

23. Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board receive and file an annual report presentation from the Parks and Recreation Commission.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board is meeting on Wednesday, August 27, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Bike Trail Project: Placer County Segment One of the North Tahoe Regional Bike Trail This 2.4-mile segment of trail goes from the North Tahoe Regional Park to Carnelian Bay in Placer County, CA TRPA File No. EIPC2025-0006, Environmental Improvement Program No. 03.02.02.0003

B. Developed Campground Project: Globetrotters Properties, LLC developed campground with 53 camp sites and accessory uses at 176 U.S. Highway 50, Douglas County, NV, Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 1318-22-001-013, TRPA File No. ERSP2024-1277

C. Transparency, Accountability, and Compliance Tracking Update and Recommendations

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Vacation Home Rental Advisory Committee

The Douglas County VHR Advisory Committee will be meeting on Wednesday, September, 24 at 1 p.m. at Kahle Community Center, Rubicon Room, 236 Kingsbury Grade.

The meeting can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/hfz7l3Tto1k?feature=share .

For Possible Action: Discussion on an appeal filed by the 342 Maryanne LLC (Todd Lesser), owner of 342 Maryanne Dr., Zephyr Cove, NV 89448 (APN: 1319-18-413-003), VHR Permit DSTR1374P, contesting the revocation of the VHR permit. Code Enforcement Case Number 2025-CE-CASE-VHR-0003. (Ernie Strehlow)

For possible action. Discussion on an appeal filed by Bogdan and Roxana Dumitrescu, owners of 380 Andria D., Stateline, Nevada 89449 (APN: 1319-18-310-011), VHR Permit DSTR0757P, contesting the revocation of their VHR permit, Code Enforcement Case Number 2025-CE-CASE-VHR-0008. (Ernie Strehlow)

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, September 25 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

Business Services

a. Proposition 28 (Arts and Music) Final Report

b. Enrollment and Average Daily Attendance Update

Board Governance

a. 2025 June and August Policy Updates Second Reading

See the full agenda here .