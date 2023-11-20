Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link

Regular-Unfinished Business

18. Amendment to Funding Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association. – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Amendment 1 to the Funding Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association (SS/TMA); (2) Pass a Resolution appropriating an additional $500,000 for Microtransit Service from General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves to fund SS/TMA Agreement Amendment 1

19. Draft City Charter – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing the Ad Hoc Charter City Subcommittee to initiate public outreach on draft city charter.

20. Update on the Multi-Family Dwelling (MFD) Inspection and Single Room Occupancy (SRO)

Programs – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive and file.

Regular-New Business

21. Short Term Rental Enforcement – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation.

22. 2024 City Council Meeting Schedule – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution adopting the 2024 City Council regular meeting schedule.

23. City Council Travel Authorization – 2024 Civicwell Policymaker Conference (March 14-17, 2024) – Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving registration and travel for Councilmembers who would like to attend the 2024 Civicwell Policymaker Conference in Yosemite National Park, March 14-17, 2024. The estimated cost of registration, per diems, and transportation are $2,019-2,919 for the first person and $1,858-2,758 for additional persons.

24. Amendments to Cannabis Ordinance, Public Safety License Ordinance, and Clean Indoor Air Ordinance Regarding On-Site Consumption, Medicinal Delivery, and to Remove Outdated Provisions Regarding Development Agreements and Existing Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

See the full agenda here .