Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe Council, Tahoe Transportation District, Incline Village GID and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing May 2025 as Military Appreciation Month Proclamation Recognizing May 2025 as Mental Health Awareness Month Proclamation Recognizing May 18-24, 2025, as National Public Works Week

Public Hearing

11. Levy of Assessment for Ski Run Business Improvement District for Business License Year 2025/2026. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution confirming the Ski Run Business Improvement District annual report and levying the assessment for business license year 2025/2026.

12. Ordinance Amending Vacation Home Rental Regulations Outside Tourist Core (First Reading) and Urgency Ordinance Extending Temporary Moratorium on Issuance of Vacation Home Rental Permits in Areas Where Permits Were Prohibited by Measure T. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance Amending Article V (Vacation Home Rentals) of Chapter 3.50 (Transient Lodging) and Table 2.35.070 (Appealable Actions and Matters) of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to Modify the Regulation of Vacation Home Rentals Located Outside the Tourist Core Area Plan, and refer second reading and adoption to the May 20, 2025 meeting; and (2) Pass an Urgency Ordinance Extending a Temporary Moratorium on the Issuance of Vacation Home Rental Permits in Areas Where Permits Were Prohibited by Measure T.

Regular – Unfinished Business

13. 2025-2030 Strategic Plan Adoption. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion adopting the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

Regular – New Business

14. License with Mary Johnson McCall for Use of Bijou Golf Course Parking Lot. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a license agreement with Mary Johnson McCall to use the parking lot at Bijou Golf Course located at Fairway Drive for an annual payment of $30,000 to lease the parking lot from May 1 through October 31 each year of 2025 through 2027, and appropriating $4,645 from General Funds Undesignated Excess Revenues into the Golf Course account 100-04110-43041 Rental of Land & Buildings.

15. Ordinance Amending Chapter 8.05.170 (Permits to Reserve Portions of Park) of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to Establish a Commercial Use Permit (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 8.05.170 (Permits to Reserve Portions of Park) establishing a permit for commercial use purposes and refer to second reading and adoption to May 20, 2025. CEQA Determination: This ordinance is categorically exempt under CEQA Guidelines sections 15301 (existing facilities) and 15323 (normal operation of facilities for public gatherings).

16. Stateline Transit Center Parking Enforcement Authorization Ordinance (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance amending Article VII of Chapter 4.25 of the South Lake Tahoe City Code to add Section 4.25.607 authorizing City Council, by resolution, to establish certain parking prohibitions, restrictions, and regulations at municipal off-street parking facilities and refer to a second reading and adoption to the May 6, 2025 meeting; and, 2) Pass a Resolution establishing parking prohibitions, restrictions, and regulations for the Stateline Transit Center.

17. Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project Phase II: Construction Contract with B&M Civil LLC, Amendment to Agreement with CDM Smith for Engineering Services During Construction, and Accepting and Appropriating Grant Funding. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Either: (1) Pass a Resolution: a) Authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Construction Contract with B&M Civil LLC for $6,344,383, plus a 10% Construction Contingency of $634,436; b) Authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 6 to Agreement with CDM Smith for Engineering Services During Construction for an additional amount of $54,983.67 and a total amount not to exceed $615,396.39; c) Accepting and Appropriating grant funding of $1.2 million from Active Transportation Program, $1,551,000 from Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality, $606,000 from Surface Transportation Block Grant, and $714,984 from South Tahoe Public Utilities for In Lieu Fees; d) Transferring $1,050,000 of Measure S Undesignated Reserves and $915,898 from SB-1 funds; and e) Transferring $481,732 from James and Eloise Drainage Project; or (2) Pass a Motion to reject all bids and direct staff to re-bid the construction contract.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review, Discussion, and Possible Approval of theProposed Fiscal Year 2026 Budget and Work Program

B. For Possible Action: Review, Discussion, and Approve Agreement ForvServices as Executive Director Between the Tahoe Transportation Districtvand James Marino

VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing and Recommend Approval of the 2025 Federal Transportation Improvement Program Amendment No. 2 to the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Governing Board

B. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing to Solicit Public Comments on the Draft Connections 2050: 2025 Regional Transportation Plan

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

General Business

1. SUBJECT: District General Manager Budget Report – Fiscal Year 2025-26; Review, Discuss and provide Feedback to the District General Manager regarding the Board of Trustees questions provided to the District General Manager following the first Budget Workshop and incorporated reorganization. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Robert Harrison) Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees provide Feedback and Direction to the District General Manager on the Set of Questions presented.

2. SUBJECT: Budget Workshop Presentation – Fiscal Year 2025–26 – Presentation by the Facilities; Marketing and Communications; Food and Beverage teams regarding their Budgets with Discussion and possible Feedback from the Board of Trustees (Requesting Staff Member: Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees provide feedback to Staff on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budgets for Facilities, Marketing and Communication, and Food and Beverage Departments.

3. SUBJECT: Budget Workshop Presentation – Fiscal Year 2025-26 – Review, Discuss and possibly Adopt proposed Changes to Policy 7.1.0 – Budgeting and Fiscal Management, Appropriate Level of Reserves, Effective Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022; Policy 18.1.0 – Budgeting and Fiscal Management, Adoption of Central Service Cost Allocation Plan, Effective Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022; Policy 21.1.0 – Purchasing Policy for Goods and Services, Effective February 14, 2024; and Policy 21.2.0 – Purchasing Policy for Public Works Contracts – Effective February 14, 2024 (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to Adopt the proposed Changes to Policy 7.1.0 – Budgeting and Fiscal Management, Appropriate Level of Reserves; Policy 18.1.0 – Budgeting and Fiscal Management, Adoption of Central Service Cost Allocation Plan; Policy 21.1.0 – Purchasing Policy for Goods and Services; and Policy 21.2.0 – Purchasing Policy for Public Works Contracts.

4. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approval to reset the date and time for the Public Hearing(s) for the FY 2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12 noon (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell). Recommendation for Action: That the Board of Trustees make a Motion to reset the Date and Time for the Public Hearing(s) for the FY 2025/2026 Budget and Recreation Roll for Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12 noon.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

8. Personnel Services

a. Declaration of Need for 2025-26 School Year. The District is required to submit an annual declaration to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. This is a report stating the anticipated number of subject areas and emergency permits that may be needed for the 2025/26 school year.

b. 2025-26 LTUSD Administration Initial Proposal for Collective Bargaining with California School Employees’ Association (CSEA).

c. 2025-26 California School Employees’ Association (CSEA) Initial Proposal for Collective Bargaining with LTUSD.

9. Board Governance

a. First Reading of the March 2025 CSBA Board Policies/Administrative Regulations.

See the full agenda here .