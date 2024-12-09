Agenda review: South Tahoe City County, El Dorado Supes, TRPA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83207953659 .

Regular New Business

Certification of Election Results. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution certifying the results of the November 5, 2024, Consolidated General Election.

Reorganization of the City Council

2025 Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Selection. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion selecting a Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for the year 2025.

Public Hearing

16. South Tahoe Refuse Interim Year and Senate Bill 1383 Rate Increase. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: (1) Conduct a Majority Protest Public Hearing; and if no majority protest is received, (2) Pass a Motion approving South Tahoe Refuse Interim Year Rate Increase of 3.30 percent and 5.08 Percent for Senate Bill 1383 ($3.46 per month for residential customers and $3.96 per cubic yard for commercial customers), effective January 1, 2025.

Regular New Business

17. Update to City Council Protocols. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving amendments to City Council Protocols to: (1) update the regular meeting calendar; (2) add the “Key to the City” program; (3) clarify that public comments on the Consent Agenda will be limited to three (3) minutes total per speaker; and (4) adding requirements for recusals and reporting of certain political contributions as required by recent amendments to the Levine Act

18. City Council Assignments to Boards and Commissions

19. Funding Transfer to the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project, Amendment No. 10 to Professional Services Agreement with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., and Construction Contract Award for Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project, Phase 2. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution authorizing and directing the Director of Finance to: 1) transfer $90,000 from the Drainage Pipe Replacement Project to the Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project; 2) authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute Amendment No.10 to the Professional Services Agreement with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. for $7,500; and 3) authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a Construction Contract with Herback General Engineering for Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project, Phase 2 for $6,754,601.95 and a 10% contingency of $675,460.20.

20. Change of Excess Workers’ Compensation Insurance Coverage from Local Agency Workers’ Compensation Excess (LAWCX) to California Intergovernmental Risk Authority (CIRA). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing withdrawal from Local Workers’ Compensation Excess (LAWCX) and enrollment in California Intergovernmental Risk Authority (CIRA) for excess workers’ compensation coverage, contingent upon CIRA Board of Directors approval.

21. Agreement with Workbench for Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Plans. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a Professional Service Agreement with Workbench, in an amount not to exceed $125,000, for the development of Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit plans.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86822151820 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent

3.Chief Administrative Office recommending the Board approve and authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to sign the Second Amendment to Agreement 6820 with the El Dorado County Water Agency, revising the project list to add the South Tahoe Public Utilities District Apache Avenue Waterline Improvements Project in the amount of $442,438 by reallocating funds from the Grizzly Flats Community Services District Reservoir Lining Rehabilitation Project, which is fully contracted and under budget, and the El Dorado County Fairgrounds Project which was only able to contract for the project design before the federal contracting deadline, with no increase in total compensation or change to the term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel.

6. Parks, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board: 1) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 236-2024 to accept grant funds in the amount of $78,152 for a Rubicon Trail Safety and Education project from the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Grants and Cooperative Agreement Program for the Fiscal Year 2024-25 (G24) grant cycle; and 2) Rescind Resolution 205-2024, which was approved by the Board on November 12, 2024, replacing Resolution 205-2024 with Resolution

236-2024 to correct a clerical error.

29. Department of Transportation recommending the Board consider the following pertaining to the Pioneer Trail / U.S. Highway 50 Intersection Safety Improvement Project, Capital Improvement Program project number 36104026, Contract 7614: 1) Approve and adopt the Plans and Contract Documents and authorize the Chair to sign the Plans; and 2) Authorize advertisement for construction bids.

9:00 A.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

49. Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience, a division of the Chief Administrative Office, recommending the Board: 1) Receive an annual update presentation by the Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience Coordination Group; 2) Receive and file the 2024 Annual Report from the Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience; and 3) Approve and endorse the 2025 Office of Wildfire Preparedness and Resilience Annual Work Plan.

1:15 P.M. – TIME ALLOCATION (Items will not be heard prior to the time stated)

52. HEARING – Environmental Management Department recommending the Board consider the following regarding the solid waste collection rates for South Tahoe Refuse Co., Inc., Areas A and B: 1) Based on the analysis completed by Crowe LLP, find that an 8.38% increase to Franchise Area A and a 3.30% increase to Franchise Area B existing rates be in accordance with the Interim Year rate setting process as outlined in the Solid Waste Rate Setting Policies and Procedures Manual; and 2) Adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 222-2024 authorizing an increase to the solid waste collection rates for South Tahoe Refuse Co., Inc., Franchise Areas A by 8.38% and 3.30% for Area B for the 2025 Interim year to be effective January 1, 2025. (District 5)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor’s Parcel Number’s 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Number CEPP2014-0636-03See the full agenda here .