Agenda review: Tahoe Transportation District, STPUD, El Dorado County, Meyers Advisory Commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, April. 3 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

Tahoe Transportation District Business Items

A. Informational Only: Review and Discussion of TTD’s Five-Year Budget Revenues and Expenses Projections for Fiscal Year 2025 through Fiscal Year 2029 as They Relate to Current and Future Operations and Decision Making

B. For Possible Action: Review, Discussion, and Approval of the Fiscal Year 2025 Proposed Budget and Work Program

C. For Possible Action: Facilitated Strategic Board Work Session for Short and Mid-Term Priorities to Complete Transit Multi-Modal Connectivity within the Greater Tahoe-Truckee Region from the I-80 to the US 50 Corridors

D. For Possible Action: Discussion and Possible Action to Amend Section 4.1.1 of TTD’s Policies and Procedures Manual Returning the Regularly Scheduled Board Meetings to the First Wednesday of Every Month at 3 p.m. Beginning May 1, 2024

Tahoe Transportation Commission Business Items

A. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing and Recommend Approval of the Draft Fiscal Year 2024/25 Tahoe Regional Planning Agency/Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Planning Overall Work Program to the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Governing Board

B. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing and Recommend Adoption of the 2024 Public Participation Plan to the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Governing Board for Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Planning and Programming Actions

See the full agenda here .

Meyers Advisory Council

The Meyers Advisory Council is meeting Wednesday, April 3 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Lake Valley Fire Station Training Room

2211 Keetak Street or remotely at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/8427205891 .

Agenda items

2. Staff recommending the Council receive and file a presentation from Team BEAR.

3. Staff recommending the Council do the following:

1) Discuss the preparation of the 2024 Annual Report to the Board of Supervisors;

2) Determine a date to present to the Board of Supervisors; and

3) Assign Members to prepare the Annual Report and/or presentation, or alternatively, discuss and vote on the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee and appoint Members of the Council.

4. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Abravanel on the Meyers Mountain Market.

5. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Visitor’s Center in Meyers.

6. Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Meyers Beautification Plan.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

11 a.m. Time Allocation

25. Department of Transportation recommending the Board receive and approve the El Dorado Countywide Housing and Employment Projections, 2023 to 2045 Memorandum pertaining to the Major Update of the Traffic Impact Fee (TIF) Program and the Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

1:15 p.m. Time Allocation

26. Planning and Building Department, Planning Division, Long Range Planning Unit, and Department of Transportation recommending the Board:

1) Receive and file the General Plan 2016-2020 Five-Year Review;

2) Find that the basic General Plan assumptions and findings are still valid, or have not changed so drastically that the County would need to consider amending them at this time;

3) Direct Long Range Planning Unit to return to the Board in 2026 with the 2021-2025 Five-Year Review; and

4) Direct Department of Transportation to prepare an environmental document, and return to the Board for certification of the environmental document and adoption of the Active Transportation Plan.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, April 4 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for Board Action

a. Side Letter Between the District and Stationary Engineer, Local 39 (Liz Kauffman, Human Resources Director) Approve Side Letters Between the District and Stationary Engineers, Local 39, dated April 4, 2024.

b. Side Letter Between the District and Management Staff of the South Tahoe Public Utility District (Liz Kauffman, Human Resources Director) Approve Side Letters Between the District and Management Staff of the South Tahoe Public Utility District, dated April 4, 2024.

c. 2024 Tanks Coating Touchups Project (Megan Colvey, Senior Engineer) 1) Find minor irregularities in the bid from Olympus and Associates, Inc. to be immaterial and waive immaterial irregularities; and 2) Award the 2024 Tanks Coating Touchups Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Olympus and Associates, Inc. in the amount of $327,800.

d. Intention to Reimburse Expenditures from the Proceeds of Tax-Exempt Financing (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) Approve Resolution No. 3271-24, Resolution of the Board of Directors of the South Tahoe Public Utility District Declaring Intention to Reimburse Expenditures from the proceeds of Tax-Exempt financing.

See the full agenda here .