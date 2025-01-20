Agenda review: TRPA and Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PUBLIC HEARINGS

Proposed Amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski For Possible Area Master Plan and the Proposed New Homewood Gondola, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor’s Parcel Number’s 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Numbers CEPP2014-0636-02 and CEPP2014-0636-03.

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, Jan 23 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

11. BUSINESS SERVICES & OPERATIONS

a. Governor’s January Budget Proposal

b. 23 – 24 Audit Presentation

c. Bond Sale Resolution 2024/25-07

d. Bond Oversight Committee Roles and Responsibilities

e. Bond Architect Master Contract

f. Energy Savings/Sustainability Projects

g. Project/Program Management Request for Proposal

See the full agenda here .