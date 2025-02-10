Agenda review: TRPA APC, Incline Village GID and Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Mountain to Marina Green Infrastructure

VI. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Discussion and possible recommendation of amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan including an adjustment to the Kingsbury Town Center boundary, changeable sign standards (i.e., frequency by which signs can change their display), and an energy conservation strategy

B. Discussion and possible recommendation of amendments to Douglas County’s South Shore Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is holding a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. REPORTS TO THE BOARD – Reports are intended to inform the Board and/or the public.

1. SUBJECT: Time Certain 5:30 PM – Presentation by Lyon County’s Director of Finance Josh Foli, on Capital Planning and Funding. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

2. SUBJECT: District General Manager’s Monthy Status Report. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Robert Harrison)

3. SUBJECT: Verbal Update on the Tyler Enterprises ERP Implementation, the Committee for Local Government Finance, and the Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Audit Progress. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Finance Jessica O’Connell)

4. SUBJECT: Verbal Update on the Agreement between Incline Village General Improvement District and Waste Management. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

5. SUBJECT: Verbal Update on the Veterans Memorial Project. (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Public Works Kate Nelson)

G. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Direct Staff to Draft the District General Manager’s Goals through Fiscal Year 2024-2025 (for possible action). (Requesting Staff Member: Human Resource Director Erin Feore)

Recommendation for Action: The Board of Trustees review, discuss and direct staff to draft the District General Manager’s goals through Fiscal Year 2024-2025, and that the goals set are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time bound.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Direct Staff to Draft the Preferred District General Manager Evaluation Process. (for possible action) (Requesting Staff Member: Director of Human Resources Erin Feore)

3. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Direct Staff to Schedule Interviews for the At-Large Audit Committee Member Applicant(s), and/ or Extend the current Deadline for Applications by (30) days, Discussion, Direction, and possible Action. (Requesting Staff Member: District General Manager Robert Harrison)

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

6. Educational Services

a. Adoption of K-2 Reading Difficulties Screener

b. Mid – Year Data

c. LTUSD Local Control and Accountability PLan (LCAP) Survey Results

7. Facilities and Transportation

c. Home to School Transportation Plan

d. Proposed Projects for the Bond First Sale

8. Business Services and Operations

b. Review Enrollment Data – CALPADS

See the full agenda here .