Agenda review: TTD, STPUD, Douglas County Commission and more

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) CONSENT ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Acceptance of the District’s Financial Statement of Operations for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Through September 30, 2024

B. For Possible Action: Adopt Resolution 2024-006 Authorizing the Replacement of Carl Hasty as Authorized Signatory for all Nevada State Bank Accounts with James Marino Effective January 1, 2025

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Acceptance of TTD’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 Financial and Single Audit Reports

B. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing for the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan to Receive Public Comment and Close Public Comment Period

C. Informational Only: Informational Report on Proposed Short Range Transit Plan Near-Term Service Modifications

D. For Possible Action: Discussion and Possible Approval of a Snow Removal Pilot Program at Tunnel Creek Parking Lot

E. For Possible Action: Adoption of Resolution 2024-009 Approving Clean-Up Revisions to the Policies and Procedures Handbook

F. For Possible Action: Nomination and Election of Chair and Vice-Chair for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026

See the full agenda here .

Meyers Advisory Council

The Meyers Advisory Council is meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Lake Valley Fire Station Training Room 2211 Keetak Street or remotely at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/8427205891 .

2. Chair recommending the Council lead a discussion on the proposed permanent Meyers Aquatic Invasive Species inspection station with onsite workforce housing.

3. Chair recommending the Council discuss changes to the Meyers Area Plan as a result of the development of the Tahoe El Dorado Area Plan.

4. Chair recommending the Council discuss the direction of the Meyers Advisory Council, responsibilities of the Members, community issues, recruitment, number of Members, and possible changes to the meeting day, time, and location.

5. Chair recommending the Council discuss a potential recommendation to the County to conduct an annual comprehensive evaluation in the Meyers Community Center, Meyers Area Plan 1 (MAP-1), for verification of compliance with the Land Use Regulations and Design Standards and Guidelines of the Meyers Area Plan.

6. Chair recommending the Council lead a discussion on Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Special Conditions for TubeTahoe permits ERSP2023-1232 and ERSP2024-0305.

See the full agenda here .

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

Consent

P. For possible action. Discussion to approve the purchase and installation of three new license plate readers at Lake Tahoe form Odin Systems Inc. in the amount of $24,277.50.

Q. For possible action. Discussion to authorize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to accept the donation of a 2002 Piston Bully Yukon 8210 Sno Cat and 1994 Maxey Trailer from Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue to be used for emergency winter call outs. (Undersheriff Elges)

Discussion items

6. For possible action. Discussion to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tahoe Transportation District; Carson City Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Space; and County of Washoe Community Services Department’s Regional Parks and Open Space to support the Tahoe Transportation District’s application for Conserve Nevada Funding for the planning, design, and construction of the Lake Tahoe Path System and authorize the County Manager to sign the MOU.

11. For possible action. Discussion on the adoption of Resolution 2024R-120, increasing the South Tahoe Refuse Company’s rates by the interim year rate adjustment of 3.23% for the 2025 calendar year, as allowed under the terms of the franchise agreement. This resolution will also increase the rates by the previously approved 5.08% rate adjustment for implementation of the 3-Cart collection service program. The total cumulative rate increase for the 2025 calendar year is 8.31%. Douglas County receives a 3% franchise fee on the revenue collected from Douglas County citizens in the Tahoe Township who voluntarily choose to be served by South Tahoe Refuse.

See the full agenda here .

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

7. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

a. Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power Project, Al Tahoe Well Rehabilitation Project, and Luther Pass Pump Station Fuel Storage Augmentation Project (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager)

Authorize staff to advertise for construction bids for the Al Tahoe/Bayview Well Backup Power Project, Al Tahoe Well Rehabilitation Project, and Luther Pass Pump Station Fuel Storage Augmentation Project.

b. CAD Design and Drafting Consulting Services (Brent Goligoski, Senior Engineer)

1) Approve the proposed Scope of Work from CAD Designing Solutions for On-Call CAD Design and Drafting Services; and 2) Authorize the General Manger to approve and sign Task Order No. 2 with CAD Designing Solutions, LLC in an amount not to exceed $250,000

c. Wastewater Certificates of Participation (COP) (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer)

Approve Resolution No. 3288-24, a resolution of the Board of Directors of the South Tahoe Public Utility District authorizing the execution, delivery and sale of Wastewater Revenue Certificates of Participation to finance capital improvement projects and approving related documents and actions not to exceed $22 Million maximum principal amount.

d. Water Certificates of Participation (COP) (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer)

Approve Resolution No. 3289-24, a resolution of the Board of Directors of the South Tahoe Public Utility District authorizing the execution, delivery and sale of Water Revenue Certificates of Participation to finance capital improvement projects and approving related documents and actions not to exceed $16 Million maximum principal amount.

See the full agenda here .