Agenda review: Washoe County Commission, Incline Village GID and Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Washoe County Commission

The Washoe County Commission is meeting Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m.

19. Recommendation, in accordance with NRS 244.1505, to approve allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) in the total amount of [$3,197,900], approve associated resolutions, and authorize the County Manager to sign necessary award documents, for the following 12 projects awarded to government entities or nonprofit organizations created for charitable, religious, or educational purposes: 12. Tahoe Area Regional Transportation, in support of another year of improving alternative transportation options compared to personal vehicles and reducing congestion and improve traffic flow by reducing vehicles on the road, in the amount of $400,000.

25. Public Hearing: Appeal of the Washoe County Board of Adjustment’s approval of Special Use Permit Case Number WSUP24-0007 for the construction of a 6,810-square-foot, 3-story single-family dwelling with a basement. The single-family dwelling previously at 425 Pahute Road, which was constructed in 1941, was demolished under building permit WBLD24-100965 issued on April 25, 2024, in order to construct the proposed single-family dwelling.

The applicant is Kurt Caillier, who owns the subject parcel located at 425 Pahute Road, Crystal Bay, Nevada; Assessor’s Parcel Number 123-143-21.

The appellant is a neighbor, Victor Elgohary, who owns 450 Pahute Road, Crystal Bay, Nevada.

The Board of County Commissioners shall consider the appeal based on the record on appeal and any additional evidence presented at the Board’s public hearing. The Board of County Commissioners may affirm, reverse or modify the Board of Adjustment’s decision to approve Special Use Permit Case Number WSUP24-0007. The Board’s analysis may also include a finding on whether the appellant has standing to challenge the Board of Adjustment’s decision. Community Services. (Commission District 1.) FOR POSSIBLE ACTION.

See the full agenda here .

Incline Village General Improvement District

The Incline Village General Improvement District is meeting Tuesday, August 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 893 Southwood Blvd. Incline Village or remotely at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

E. GENERAL BUSINESS (for possible action)

1. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss and Approve Request for Proposal for Management Services; provide Direction to the Human Resources Director regarding applications received for the open General Manager position.

2. SUBJECT: Review, Discuss, and Possibly Approve Employment Separation Agreement with Bobby Magee.

3. SUBJECT: Review, and Discuss Options and Possibly Appoint an Interim District General Manager

See the full agenda here .

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

The Lake Tahoe Unified School District Board will be meeting Thursday, August 22 at 5 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe or remotely via https://www.youtube.com/c/LTUSDMeetings/videos .

9. a. Ratify Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement Between South Tahoe Educator’s Association (STEA) and Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) in the 2024/25 School Year.

10. a. School Safety Update

12. a. Revision to AR 6158 Independent Study

b. Revision to AR 5113: Absences and Excuses

See the full agenda here .