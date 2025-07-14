Agenda review: Washoe, Douglas County Commissions, South Tahoe PUD

Washoe County Commission

The Washoe County Commission is meeting Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno, Nevada 89512 or remotely at https://washoe-nv.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Recommendation to introduce and conduct a first reading of an ordinance amending the Washoe County Code at Chapter 110 (Development Code) to update Articles 220 Tahoe Area and 220.1 Tahoe Area Design Standards. These updates include adding a section to establish standards for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing in multifamily areas. These updates also include amending various sections to: amend references to the prior Washoe County master plan and update organizational names; clarify application requirements for amendments to Articles 220 and 220.1; update references to the TRPA’s code of ordinances related to land coverage; update maximum height and minimum residential density in town centers; add standards for height, parking, density and coverage for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing in town centers; update standards for bicycle storage; provide for reductions in parking minimums for affordable, moderate, and achievable housing, and add standards for the submittal and review of the required parking analysis; modify minimum lot width and setbacks for residential.

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday July 17, 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

County Manager

14.1 For possible action. Discussion on an Interlocal Agreement between Douglas County, acting as the Tahoe Douglas Transportation District, and the Tahoe Transportation District to contribute funding for the operation of a Micro-Transit System within the Tahoe Douglas Transportation District from the 1% Transient Lodging Rental Tax collected in the Tahoe Township, in the amount of $650,000 for Fiscal Year 2025-26, and increasing by $100,000 in each of the next two fiscal years for expansion of service area within Douglas County and rescind Resolution 2020R-037. (Sharla Hales, Chairwoman)

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, July 17 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for board action

a. Unpaid Delinquent Accounts for Sewer and Water (Ryan Lee, Customer Service Manager) (1) Hold a Public Hearing at 2:01 p.m. to receive public comments and protests regarding the list of delinquent accounts; (2) Approve the list of delinquent accounts; and (3) Adopt Resolution No. 3318-25, authorizing the list of delinquent accounts to be added to the 2025/26 El Dorado County Tax Assessor’s Roll.

b. 2025 Test Well Project Award (Mark Seelos, Water Resources Manager) (1) Find minor irregularities in the bid from Gregg Drilling, LLC to be immaterial, and waive minor irregularities; and (2) Award the project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder, Gregg Drilling, LLC, in the amount of $1,475,452

c. Public Agency Retirement Services (PARS) 115 Trust Adoption (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) Adopt Resolution No. 3314-25 approving the adoption of the Public Agencies Post-Employment Benefits Trust administered by Public Agency Retirement Services.

