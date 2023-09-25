Agenda Watch: South Lake Tahoe City Council, El Dorado County Supervisors, Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26. at 5:30 p.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82385232072 .

Unfinished Business:

Potential Revenue Ballot Measures and Expenditure Plans for Housing, Transit, and Snow

Removal for the November 2024 Election. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion providing direction to the City Manager and City Attorney on whether to continue to work towards putting any of the following potential ballot measures on the November 2024 ballot: 1) Special Transit Occupancy Tax (TOT) Increase for Housing; 2) Special TOT Increase for Transit; 3) General TOT Increase; 4) Charter City and Increase to Real Property Transfer Tax; or 5) Increase Snow Removal Parcel Tax.

New Business:

Employee Housing Bill of Rights. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to provide direction to the City Manager on whether to create an Employee Housing Bill of Rights Ordinance and if so, the requirements of the Ordinance.

See the full agenda here .

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A Placerville or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86510316590 or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

Consent:

Department of Transportation recommending the Board: 1) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign the El Dorado County Community Forestry Urban Parcel Fuels Treatment Planning Project Grant Agreement CTA23010LR with the California Tahoe Conservancy in the amount of $78,045 for the development of the vegetation management plan to address forest fuel loading on County-owned parcels in the Tahoe Basin; and 2) Authorize the Director of Transportation to submit the Grant Agreement and to execute any future modifications that do not increase the total dollar amount of said Agreements.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District – Community Conversation

Lake Tahoe Unified School District is hosting a Community Conversation on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at the LTUSD District Office, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. There will be an engaging collaborative discussion regarding student nutrition, health, and attendance. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler will facilitate the evening along with a panel of experts. Click on this link for more information: A Community Conversation .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The TRPA Governing Board will be meeting Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:15 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev. or remotely by following the instructions here.

Agenda:

Informational only: State of the Lake Report by Dr. Geoff Schladow, UC Davis/Tahoe.

Appeal: Appeal of Denial of Single-Use Pier Expansion Application 204 Pine Street, Placer County, California, Assessors’ Parcel Number (APN) 098-210-012, TRPA File Number ERSP2020-0373; Appeal No. ADMIN2023-0013

See the full agenda here .