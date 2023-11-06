Agenda watch: South Lake Tahoe City Council; TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council and South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link

Presentations

Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan Presentation.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation by Devin Middlebrook, Government Affairs Manager – Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Carol Chaplain, President & CEO – Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Amy Berry, CEO – Tahoe Fund and Nettie Perdue, Managing Director of the Destination Stewardship Council regarding the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan.

Regular-Unfinished Business

Ordinance Requiring Good Faith Effort for Local Hiring on Public Works Projects (First Reading)

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Title 3, Chapter 3.45, Article II (Public Contracts and Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act) to require a good faith effort for local hiring on public works projects, and refer second reading and adoption to the November 21, 2023, meeting.

Mid-Town Area Plan Discussion and Direction

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing the City Manager to either: (1) bring back a resolution at a future meeting to appropriate funds to complete the Mid-Town Area Plan as initially proposed with the assistance of a consulting team; 2) Limit the Mid-Town Area Plan to only the Bijou/Al Tahoe Community Plan and the Sierra Tract Commercial Plan Area Statement and either (a) prepare a separate Master Plan for Bijou Park and Golf Course; or (b) In lieu of a Master Plan for Bijou Park, prepare a focused Implementation Plan for Bijou Park and Golf Course.

Revisions to Heavenly Valley Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Plan and Update on Negotiations with Heavenly Resort Related to On-Street Parking Agreement.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Resolution changing no parking and residential parking permit restrictions on sections of Regina Road and Keller Road (replaces Resolution 2023-074); and 2) Pass a Motion directing staff to continue negotiating with Heavenly Resort on amendments to parking agreement and/or provide 180 days’ notice to terminate the current parking agreement.

Update on Annexation of Heavenly Area and Fiscal Impact Analysis

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion Directing the City Manager and City Attorney to prepare an application to El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission for an expanded annexation area in the Heavenly Area.

Unfinished Business- City Council and South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency

Purchase and Sale Agreement for Disposition of Exempt Surplus Property at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard Owned by South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency with City of South Lake Tahoe and Novin Development Corporation for an Affordable Housing Project.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Acting as the South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency, Pass a Resolution declaring the property located at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard as exempt surplus property and authorizing and directing the Board Chair to execute a Purchase and Sale Agreement to sell the property for the appraised value of $1,000,000; and 2) Acting as the City Council, Pass a Resolution declaring property located at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard as exempt surplus property, authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute the Purchase and Sale Agreement, and approving budget appropriations of $1,000,000 from General Fund Undesignated Reserves.

Regular-New Business

Planning Commission Vacancy

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to 1) appoint one applicant from the Applicant List to serve the remaining term (expiring 2/2025) on the Planning Commission; or, 2) provide direction to the City Clerk to continue to recruit for this position.

Inclusionary Housing Ordinance

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an ordinance amending Title 6 of the South Lake Tahoe City Code by adding Chapter 6.27 (Inclusionary Housing) and refer second reading and adoption to the November 21, 2023 meeting.

Local Tenant Preference Policy for Affordable Housing

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion providing direction to the City Manager regarding the creation of a local tenant preference policy for affordable housing.

See the full agenda here .

TRPA Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev. or remotely via Zoom.

Public Hearings

Phase 2 Housing Amendments, including proposed changes to Code of Ordinances Chapter 13, Area Plans;Possible Action/Chapter 36, Design Standards; Chapter 37, Height; Chapter 31, Density; Chapter 30, Land Coverage; Chapter 34, Parking Policies; Chapter 52, Bonus Unit Incentive Program and Chapter 90, Definitions; and changes to the Goals and Policies, Land Use and Housing Sections that would only apply to projects applying for deed-restricted bonus units. .

Planning Matters

Presentation on 2020 U.S. Census demographics for the Tahoe Region and Other Available Data.

The full agenda can be viewed here .