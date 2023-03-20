Agenda watch: Supervisors, planners, arts, culture commission to meet this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at City Hall, located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Meetings are also live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82049006012

1. Proclamations Recognizing Kili Rahbeck and Doug Williams for Outstanding Service to the City of South Lake Tahoe

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Issue Proclamations honoring Kili Rahbeck and Doug Williams for their service to the Planning Commission.

2. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to approve the Feb. 23 Planning Commission meeting minutes.

3. Bicycle Amenities and Wayfinding Signage

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive presentation from staff.

CEQA Determination: This proposed project is categorically exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(c) Existing Facilities. The project involves negligible or no expansion of an existing use on existing highways and streets, sidewalks, gutters, bicycle and pedestrian trails, and similar facilities.

4. Local Housing Funding Sources Public Outreach Workshop on Transient Occupancy Tax and Real Estate Vacancy Tax Options

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive the presentation from staff and conduct a workshop to solicit comment from the general public regarding these potential funding sources.

South Lake Tahoe Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission

The city of South Lake Tahoe Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at City Hall, located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Commission meetings are held in person.

1. Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission Meeting Minutes Feb. 21

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a motion approving the Feb. 21 meeting minutes.

Unfinished Business

2. Recommendation on Available Funding for Public Art

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Discussion and recommendation on available funding for public art.

New Business

3. Arts, Culture, and Tourism Microgrant Application Review Process

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive staff presentation on the Arts, Culture, and

Tourism Microgrant Application Process and Rubric and provide feedback to staff.

4. Special Event & Rental Fees Review.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: City staff will provide Commissioners with a report on the City Council approved Special Event & Rental fees.

El Dorado County Supervisors

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.

Members of the public may address the board in-person at 330 Fair Lane, Building A in Placerville, or via Zoom to make a public comment. The public should call into 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610. The Meeting ID is 827 6620 2864. Please note you will be able to join the live-stream 15 minutes prior to the posted meeting start time.

To observe the live stream of the Board of Supervisors meeting go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j82766202864/ .

To observe the Board of Supervisors meetings via YouTube, click https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUMjDk3NUltZJrpw2CL7Zkg .

27. Environmental Management Department recommending the Board adopt and authorize the Chair to sign Resolution 050-2023 confirming the corrected annual report of delinquent mandatory refuse collection fees for South Tahoe Refuse Co., establishing the delinquent amounts as special assessments for Fiscal Year 2022-23, and authorizing for the correction of the assessed liens and refunds as required, processed through the Auditor’s Office in the same manner as the County’s ad valorem property taxes.

FUNDING: Non-General Fund / County Service Area No. 10 – Solid Waste funds.

30. Planning and Building Department, Planning Division, Long Range Planning Unit, recommending the Board receive and file the 2022 Housing Element Annual Progress Report following public comment for submittal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

FUNDING: General Fund.

32. Probation Department recommending the Board consider the following:

1) Approve and authorize the Chair to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) (FENIX Contracts 7398 and 7399) between Placerville Police Department, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and El Dorado County Probation Department for “Managing the Effects of Public Safety Realignment Enforcement Operations Program.” This agreement is for a term beginning upon full execution of the MOU and expiring on June 30, 2023, for a not to exceed amount of $20,000; and

2) Authorize the Chief Probation Officer and Deputy Chief Probation Officer to execute further documents relating to Memorandum of Understanding 7398 and 7399, including amendments which do not increase the maximum dollar amount or term of the Agreement, contingent upon approval by County Counsel and Risk Management.

FUNDING: Community Corrections Funding (Public Safety Realignment – AB109) – 100%.

El Dorado County Planning Commission

The El Dorado County Planning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 2850 Fairlane Court, Building C, Hearing Room in Placerville or it may be live streamed at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/88282260050

Members of the public may address the Commission in-person or via Zoom to make a public comment. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The public should call into 530-621-7603 or 530-621-7610. The Meeting ID is 882 8226 0050. Please note you will not be able to join the live stream until the posted meeting start time.

2. 23-0576 — Hearing to consider Pony Express Trail Cell Tower Extension (Special Use Permit Revision CUP-R22-0028) to allow the addition and operation of a 20-foot-tall extension on an existing 119-foot-tall monopine including the addition of 12 antennas and supporting radios, backup diesel generator, and equipment shelter. All associated new ground equipment would reside within a proposed 345-square-foot expansion of the existing fenced lease area. The property, identified by Assessor’s Parcel Number 101-201-080, consisting of 2.12 acres, is located on the south side of Pony Express Trail, approximately 2,000-feet east of the intersection with Blair Road, in the Pollock Pines Rural Center area, TSJ Consulting, Inc. c/o Tom Johnson; Staff recommends the Planning Commission take the following actions:

1) Find the project exempt under Section 15303 (New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) of the CEQA Guidelines; and

2) Approve Conditional Use Permit Revision CUP-R22-0028 based on the Findings and subject to the Conditions of Approval as presented. (Supervisorial District 5)

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board and Committees

The Governing Board of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will meet Wednesday, March 22, commencing no earlier than 12:30 p.m. at the TRPA Offices, 128 Market Street in Stateline, Nevada.

Pursuant to TRPA Rules of Procedure 2.16, Teleconference/Video Conference Meetings and Participation, Board members may appear in person or on Zoom. Members of the public may observe the meeting and submit comments in person at the above location or on Zoom

To participate in any TRPA Governing Board or Committee meetings, go to the Calendar on the http://www.trpa.gov / homepage and select the link for the current meeting.

Highlighting items of particular interest on this agenda, members of the Governing Board are scheduled to hear and consider the following:

Under Planning Matters,

Item IV.A. Lake Tahoe Community College Student Housing Project, 33-unit/100 bed facility for students and one resident director office/apartment, 1 College Drive, South Lake Tahoe (APN: 025-041-023, TRPA File #ERSP2022-1992)

• For possible action

Item VI.B. Permitting Improvements Action Plan – Implementation Recommendations

• For discussion and possible action – direction to staff

TRPA Operations and Governance Committee

This TRPA Board Committee will meet the same location and on Zoom commencing at 8:30 a.m., with the following agenda:

Approval of Agenda Approval of Minutes Recommend Approval of February Financials Recommend Approval for Release of El Dorado County Stream Environment Zone Mitigation Funds ($110,000.00) for the Meyers SEZ/Erosion Control Project Recommendation regarding proposed amendments to Rules of Procedure, Section 2.16, Teleconference/Video Conference Shoreline Implementation Update Upcoming Topics Committee Member Comments Public Interest Comments

Committee Members: Shelly Aldean, Chair; Brooke Laine, Vice Chair; Francisco Aguilar, Jessica Diss, Vice Hoenigman.

TRPA Environmental Improvement, Transportation, and Public Outreach Committee

This TRPA Board Committee will meet at the same location and on Zoom commencing no earlier than 10:00 a.m., with the following agenda:

Approval of Agenda Approval of Minutes Informational Briefing on Transportation Performance and Recommendations Report Framework Informational Briefing on Cascade to Meeks Trail Feasibility Study; Upcoming Topics Committee Member Comments Public Interest Comments

Committee Members: Belinda Faustinos, Chair; Wes Rice, Vice Chair; Ashley Conrad-Saydah, John Friedrich, James Settelmeyer, Hayley Williamson.

TRPA Regional Plan Implementation Committee

This TRPA Board Committee will meet at the same location and on Zoom commencing no earlier than 11 a.m., with the following agenda:

Approval of Agenda Approval of Minutes Recommendation regarding Proposed Amendments to Washoe County’s Tahoe Area Plan to Allow Single Family Condominium Uses in Special Area 1 of the Incline Village Commercial Regulatory Zone Recommendation regarding the 2023-2024 distribution of residential allocations to El Dorado County, City of South Lake Tahoe, Placer County, Washoe County, and Douglas County Recommending regarding proposed code amendments to the “Achievable” deed restriction category definition including changes changes to Sections 5.2.3.4 and 90.2, and an amendment to Section 34.3.3 regarding driveways for accessory dwelling units. Committee Member Comments Public Interest Comments

Committee Member: Vince Hoenigman, Chair; Jessica Diss, Vice Chair; Shelly Aldean, Cindy Gustafson, Alexis Hill, James Settelmeyer.