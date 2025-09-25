Aggies, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center to be featured to ESPN College Game Day

DAVIS, Calif. — U.C. Davis Aggie Athletics has partnered with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) to celebrate their bold scientific breakthroughs with a bold new color and logo to match. The Aggies will compete in a series of Tahoe-themed games sporting a new alternate uniform starting this fall.

The home game debut of the Tahoe-themed football jerseys is this Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against Weber State. TERC will be highlighted in the first timeout of the first quarter, and ESPN has chosen to highlight the uniforms during their “Gear Up” segment during the Game Day broadcast.

The Aggies are sporting Bold Aqua uniforms. Provided / UC Davis

The partnership will extend beyond the kits on the field as student-athletes will have opportunities to visit the facilities located on Tahoe’s north and west shores for on-site learning and team retreats. Merchandise sporting the new logo will be available at the Aggie Sideline Store online.



“Athletics offers a national stage to showcase UC Davis — a top-5 public, R1 research university,” said Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca . “We in Athletics strive to match the excellence of our institution’s groundbreaking work, including the Aggies’ legacy of innovation and global impact at Lake Tahoe. We’re excited to give fans a behind-the-scenes look and celebrate that spirit through alternate uniforms and merchandise.”



“This partnership brings together two UC Davis organizations with cultures of dedication and excellence,” states UC Davis TERC Director Stephanie Hampton. “We are so excited for our work at Lake Tahoe and beyond to be highlighted on a national stage by our outstanding student-athletes.”

A detailed look into the Logo:

The CA logo stretched coast-to-coast has dual meaning. Research to restore lake quality, steward forest health and build the smartest lake applies to every inch of the 72-mile shoreline and 191 square miles of the lake.

In addition, like Lake Tahoe, which occupies California on the west and Nevada on the east, UC Davis has research centers located in both states.



California:

Main Campus: Davis

UC Davis Health & Aggie Square: Sacramento

Bodega Marine Lab: Bodega Bay

TERC Field Station: Tahoe City

Nevada:

TERC Science Center: Incline Village



Color:

The color of the lake, specialty produced by athletics partner adidas, is appropriately named Bold Aqua mirroring the bold innovation taking place at TERC.



About UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC):

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) is a global leader in science and education with over 60 years of dedication to preserving the Lake Tahoe Basin. With state-of-the-art labs, public science centers, and a worldwide team of experts, TERC combines innovation and technology — like real-time monitoring, autonomous underwater vehicles, and a network of permanent buoys — to make Tahoe one of the smartest lakes on the planet. Learn more at tahoe.ucdavis.edu .



