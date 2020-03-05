Soft rock stars Air Supply plays Friday at Montbleu

Air Supply comes to Stateline on Friday.

Provided / Denise Truscello

If you go ... What: Air Supply When: 8 p.m., Friday, March 6 Where: Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa (55 Hwy 50, Stateline) Tickets: $45-60 Info: www.montbleuresort.com

Soft rock stars Air Supply comes to Stateline at 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, to play at Montbleu Resort, Casino & Spa.

The infamous duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock started a friendship that drove the band to success. They met while both rehearsing for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Australia in 1975.

English Singer songwriter and guitarist Russell along with Australian lead vocalist Hitchcock eventually signed with CBS Records after being turned down by several other labels. Not long after, they were opening prominent shows for Rod Stewart.

Their album “Lost in Love” landed in the Top 10 in Australia.

In 1980, the band got its big break around the world.

“All Out of Love” is one of their popular songs that will get the crowd singing along.

The duo is known for their unique style by mixing both Russell and Hitchcock’s distinctive sound.

They can be categorized as soft rock and pop music almost as a mixture between Elton John and Foreigner.

Air Supply plays over 150 shows a year.

Don’t miss this iconic band on this tour.

Tickets range from $46-60 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information visit http://www.montbleuresort.com.