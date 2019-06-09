Airplane flips over after landing at airport in South Lake Tahoe

A plane flipped after landing at Lake Tahoe Airport Sunday.

City of South Lake Tahoe

Nobody was injured Sunday when an airplane flipped and landed upside down at the Lake Tahoe Airport.

The plane was using a high speed taxiway after landing at the airport Sunday, according to the city of South Lake Tahoe. It flipped over in the process and came to rest inverted.

A Facebook post from the city did not identify the type of plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration Reno Flight Standards District Office is conducting an investigation, according to the city. An investigator is expected to visit the scene and interview the pilot Monday.