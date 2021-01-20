Al Roker to headline Operation Sierra Storm
STATELINE, Nev. — Legendary weatherman Al Roker is headlining Lake Tahoe’s annual national weather conference, Operation Sierra Storm, next week as the event moves to an online platform.
Roker will be the keynote speaker on Monday, Jan. 25 that takes place from 8-11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live hosted by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.
Roker has spent over 40 years with NBC and is well known through the Today Show. Roker will discuss his passion, interest and concerns about climate change, as well as his storied career.
As head of the NBC Climate unit, Roker has traveled the globe witnessing and reporting on the drastic effects of climate change. From his “Climate Conversations,” breaking down climate topics for kids to his hard-hitting coverage, Roker has been a leader in keeping news of the topic at the forefront.
The public conference also features Daniel Swain, climate scientist from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability; Michael Anderson, Ph.D. P.E. state climatologist, senior engineer; and Dorian Fougères, Ph.D., acting deputy director for the California Tahoe Conservancy.
KNTV – NBC San Jose/Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda will be the moderator.
The conference lasts for four days, Jan. 24-27, with Monday open to the public.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Al Roker to headline Operation Sierra Storm
STATELINE, Nev. — Legendary weatherman Al Roker is headlining Lake Tahoe’s annual national weather conference, Operation Sierra Storm, next week as the event moves to an online platform.