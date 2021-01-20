Al Roker to headline Operation Sierra Storm

STATELINE, Nev. — Legendary weatherman Al Roker is headlining Lake Tahoe’s annual national weather conference, Operation Sierra Storm, next week as the event moves to an online platform.

Roker will be the keynote speaker on Monday, Jan. 25 that takes place from 8-11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live hosted by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Roker has spent over 40 years with NBC and is well known through the Today Show. Roker will discuss his passion, interest and concerns about climate change, as well as his storied career.

As head of the NBC Climate unit, Roker has traveled the globe witnessing and reporting on the drastic effects of climate change. From his “Climate Conversations,” breaking down climate topics for kids to his hard-hitting coverage, Roker has been a leader in keeping news of the topic at the forefront.

The public conference also features Daniel Swain, climate scientist from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability; Michael Anderson, Ph.D. P.E. state climatologist, senior engineer; and Dorian Fougères, Ph.D., acting deputy director for the California Tahoe Conservancy.

KNTV – NBC San Jose/Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda will be the moderator.

The conference lasts for four days, Jan. 24-27, with Monday open to the public.