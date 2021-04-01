Al Tahoe community gets Firewise certified

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Al Tahoe community in South Lake Tahoe had its Firewise USA application approved by the National Fire Protection Association.

The neighborhood joins the growing number of Firewise USA accredited organizations comprised of residents across the nation who are working to reduce wildfire risk.

“I am so proud of all of the team members and volunteers who met the challenges of this past year to complete the risk assessment application requirements. Because of their efforts, the Al Tahoe neighborhood will be better prepared for wildfires,” said Dianne Rees, team leader for the Al Tahoe Community Firewise Committee in a press release.

The National Fire Protection Association’s Firewise USA program teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action now to prevent loss of property and life.

In order to receive designation as a Firewise Community, Al Tahoe completed a risk assessment of the homes and lots in the community, developed an action plan to address identified risks, and demonstrated education outreach in vegetation removal, with the support of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Douglas County Fire District Zephyr Crew during their two day Clean-up Day event held last year.

This is the first community in the city limits to receive this certification.

For more information about the Firewise program, visit https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA .