Al Tahoe Firewise Neighborhood to host community event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Al Tahoe Firewise, the largest Firewise USA district in the Tahoe Basin, will host a community event at Fire Station #2 (2951 Lake Tahoe Blvd. @ Star Lake Ave.).

This “team building” event will help unite the Al Tahoe Firewise community in their efforts to improve their homes’ survivability when threatened by wildfires. By continuing to perform defensible space and home hardening fire mitigation around their homes, the Al Tahoe Firewise USA® District will not only be safer from wildfires but will allow homeowners to continue to qualify for fire insurance discounts by maintaining their “in good standing” recognition status with the national Firewise USA® organization.

Dianne Rees, the Core Team Leader of the Al Tahoe Firewise Community District, announced that local Congressman Kevin Kiley will be this event’s special guest speaker. Congressman Kiley represents the 3rd Congressional district which includes Plumas, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Alpine, Mono, and Inyo, and parts of Yuba, El Dorado, and Sacramento counties.

Kiley (R-CA) recently introduced H.R. 6861, the Supporting Affordable Fire Emergency Hardening through Optimized Mitigation Efforts (SAFE HOME) Act. This bill could provide tax credits for wildfire mitigation and home hardening expenditures undertaken by California homeowners. More information on the bill can be found on Congressman Kiley’s website .

Another part of the event is to solicit the names of disadvantaged community members whose properties need defensible space fire mitigation within the Al Tahoe Firewise district. Nominations will be taken for those who are elderly, disabled, have limited incomes or are veterans and in need of help. Several of these properties will be cleared of combustible debris by about 10 volunteers of the California Conservation Core at the districts’ “Yard Clean-up and Chipping day” on August 3. This event is hosted by the Al Tahoe Firewise District with chipping services provided by South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s chipping crew.

Al Tahoe Firewise invites all members of the community to visit their new website http://www.altahoefirewise.com . Helpful information about Firewise USA, fire prevention, preparing for evacuations, and insurance providers offering discounts can be found on the website.

Donations are welcome to help support the Al Tahoe Firewise educational and defensible space programs and projects that are held throughout the year.

Due to a generous grant from the Marcella Foundation, there will be a free BBQ for Al Tahoe residents and business owners only.