Al Tahoe Firewise USA Community hosting Clean Up Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Al Tahoe Firewise USA Community is hosting a Clean Up Day service/event for the district designated by the Lake Tahoe to the north, Hwy 50 to the east, and the Truckee Meadow to the south and west.

This event is critical, especially since the storms wreaked havoc on our trees this winter and limbs are strewn all over the neighborhood. Al Tahoe Firewise has utilized these chipping services in the past, and Al Tahoe residents have responded each year by doubling the amount of “on line” requests for service at each event. Al Tahoe Firewise USA residents can pre-arrange service by signing up on line using the city’s website and link cityofslt.us/fire https://areg.is/1eHWvq1 or at altahoefirewise.com .

The crews will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. throughout Al Tahoe Firewise USA neighborhoods doing chipping and removing small diameter trees and limbs accessible from the ground, and brush.

Please NO pine needle removal requests please.

The Clean-Up Day will also feature a “Meet and Greet” at 768 Los Angeles Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity for our residents to stop by for refreshments and to meet their hard working dedicated crew members and their Al Tahoe Firewise team leaders. This will also be the time when residents can get their “Go Bags” and turn in their annual “Time and Expense” forms.

Al Tahoe Firewise leaders are sending out an urgent request to submit their “Time and Expense” forms showing all of the work they do each year raking pine needles, removing combustible fuels, and doing home hardening, fire resistant improvements, to protect their homes in the event of a wildfire. Every October, the data on these forms is calculated and reported to the National Fire Protection Association on the Firewise USA renewal application.

Al Tahoe Firewise would also like to announce the start of a new “Street Ambassador” program, and are seeking the help of as many neighbors as we can to assist. The time commitment is small, but the rewards are great. They hope to have an ambassador for each street/neighborhood in their immediate area who will assist their neighbors by providing them with information about Firewiseusa and upcoming events, collecting emails for better communication, and distributing “Go Bags” filled with valuable items related to home assessment checklists, defensible space and home hardening “best practices” guides, tips on landscaping with fire resistant plants, emergency evacuation guides, insurance issuer information, and much more.

If you want to be a part of this great team, please volunteer at altahoefirewise.com or altahoefirewise@gmail.com or at our Aug. 5 Clean Up Day “Meet and Greet”.