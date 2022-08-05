Al Tahoe hosts meet, greet neighborhood cleanup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, will host a meet and greet along with their annual neighborhood clean-up.

Aug. 14 is the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire which reminds those in the Tahoe Basin of the very real dangers of wildfire. To be proactive many communities have become Firewise communities, like Al Tahoe

Firewise team leaders will be handing out “go bags” and providing specific tips on wildfire mitigation to homeowners. Al Tahoe community leader Dianne Rees has put together literature and go bags for others to encourage proactive wildfire mitigation. The Al Tahoe community has collectively spent hundreds of hours of work to protect their recognized community. Leaders and fire crews will be staging at 768 Los Angeles Avenue.

Douglas County Fire Protection District’s Zephyr Crew and South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will be working their way through the Al Tahoe community helping to remove small trees and ladder fuels such as low hanging branches and brush. They will also be providing chipping services for properties that have requested and piles along the streets.

Requesting an appointment is not required but suggested. Aug. 11 is the last day to make an appointment for assistance from the fire crews through the city of South Lake Tahoe’s website.