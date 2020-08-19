Al Tahoe neighborhood cleanup event this weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Al Tahoe community in South Lake Tahoe will participate in a neighborhood cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23.

The neighborhood event comes as part of an effort to become a Firewise USA Certified District.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District chipping crews will be at Al Tahoe to assist homeowners with creating defensible space around their properties and will show homeowners how to apply Firewise strategies that help to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The crews are available for shrub removal, tree trimming and limbing from the ground, small diameter tree removal (at their discretion) and curbside chipping.

There will be no pine needle removal.

If you would like to “pre-arrange” the crew’s service, you may fill out a form to request free crew time but there is no guarantee that the crews will make it to your property due to high demand.

Forms are available at http://www.cityofslt.us/fire.

The Firewise committee is also seeking nominations for a senior homeowner or disabled community member to have their home be selected as a “demonstration” property.

Nominations or questions are welcomed at altahoefirewise@gmail.com.