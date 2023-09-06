Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery annual information event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting a community information event at the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery on Wednesday, September 20, from 4-6 p.m. This free event will give the community an opportunity to observe the progress that has been made in the revitalization of this historic site.

The largest grave marker in the Cemetery and its surrounding iron fencing has been severely damaged. It will be completely restored before the event. This is the marker for Richard Peter. Recently, a grave marker from the Cemetery was found in a resident’s backyard and it will be in the Cemetery for viewing.

This is the marker for Samuel Faylor. Members of the Al Tahoe Pioneer Cemetery Improvement Committee and the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will give tours of the Cemetery and share stories and pictures of the Tahoe settlers who are buried there.