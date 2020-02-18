AleWorX hosts LTEF fundraiser on Thursday

Lake Tahoe AleWorX will donate proceeds to LTEF after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe AleWorX and The Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation are continuing their fundraising partnership this month.

AleWorX at the Y on Thursday, Feb. 20, will donate all of its proceeds after 5 p.m. to help with educational programs in South Lake Tahoe. AleWorX plans to hold a monthly event on the 20th.

The spotlight for February is outdoor education and the contributions community partners have made to a generation of students.

Each year, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Ice Arena and the recreation center swimming pool offer free opportunities for a thousand kids to learn to ski, skate and swim.

Heavenly provides all Lake Tahoe Unified School District fifth graders two great experiences free of charge; a week to learn to ski or snowboard, including equipment and lessons, and a snowshoe experience in partnership with the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition.

Sierra-at-Tahoe offers a free season pass to all students third grade and above who get straight A’s in two of three trimesters the year before.

The city recreation center treats all fourth graders to a week of pool time and lessons to learn to swim.

Next door, the ice arena hosts all third graders for four days of ice time to learn how to skate.

They also offer an hour of free skating after school three days a week for all elementary students.

For many local kids, this is their first time on skis, snowshoes, skates or in the pool.