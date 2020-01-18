AleWorX launches campaign to raise money for LTEF

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — AleWorX has launched a campaign for 2020 that will benefit the Lake Tahoe Education Foundation.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $20,000 for LTEF through events at both AleWorX locations. On the 20th of each month AleWorX will host themed events and 100% of the profits for those days will be donated to LTEF.

Not only will each event have a theme, it will also be tied to a specific part of the local education system in an effort to involve the entire community.

The first event will be held onMonday, Jan. 20 at the AleWorX location at the Y.

In addition to the in location events, AlexWorX is hoping to raise an additional $20,000 through a Facebook fundraiser.

LTEF is a non-profit that is dedicated to excellence in education and supports the needs of Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

To donate to the Facebook fundraiser, visit http://www.facebook.com and search Lake Tahoe Educational Fund in fundraisers.

To learn more about LTEF, visit http://www.ltedf.org.