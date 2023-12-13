AleWorX paying it forward to locals in need

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe AleWorx is giving back to the community’s locals and those in need in a big way with deep discounts and a “Pay It Forward Feed a Family initiative”.

AleWorx will be paying it forward Wednesday Dec. 13 from 5-9 p.m. the Y, 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe by hosting Community Christmas Dinner for those in need.

The AleWorx team will be open and welcoming to anyone who feels that they are in need for the evening based on the honor system. Dinner service will be closed to paying customers and dedicated to serving folks that may be in need.

“Our AleWorX team recognizes that this is a tough time for many in our community so we were thinking about how we might be able to combat food insecurity in town. We decided it would be meaningful to bring the community together by offering a complimentary Christmas dinner to those in need. It is the least we can do to give back to our community around the holidays,” said AleWorx Founder Luca Genasci.

For many families this holiday season a night out to eat with the family at no cost is only a dream. They will serve pizza and non-alcoholic beverages for the evening.

Golden Tickets are also being handed out to those in need, to redeem at AleWorx.

“The golden tickets have been distributed around town to local non-profit organizations who will be giving them out strategically to people who they know are truly in need. A few organizations include: Bread & broth, Boys & Girls Club SLT, Sierra Community Church, Live Violence Free, LTUSD,” Genasci said.

For those who would like to join in the initiative, throughout the holiday season AleWorX will offer any guest the ability to pre-purchase meals for the Pay it Forward Feed a Family initiative.

“If a customer purchases a pre-paid meal, we will take the receipt and pin it to our bulletin board. Anyone who feels that they are in need can grab that receipt and use it against their tab to pay for their meal,” Luca Genasci, a partner of AleWorx said in a statement to the Tribune.

Customers will be presented with the choice to pre-purchase a meal for a family in need. Suggest increments are $25, $50 and $100.

“Our local nights discount is planned to run in an ongoing fashion until Memorial Day Weekend of 2024 and will likely return again after the summer months. See attached for our promotional flyers for our initiatives,” added Genasci.