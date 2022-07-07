Alex Ramon brings ‘Wonders’ magic show to Incline

Alex Ramon will be performing on Saturdays this summer in Incline Village.

Provided/alexramonmagic.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Magician Alex Ramon’s “Wonders” is set to amaze in an exclusive magic show on Saturday nights this summer at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

The show will feature an intimate setting with unique, world-class sleight-of-hand magic that will keep guests on the edge of their seats.

“This show is a collection of my favorite pieces of sleight-of-hand magic and stories of master magicians that were thought to be impossible,” said Ramon. “The goal is to give the audience an expert’s understanding of magic. With a new perspective comes a new appreciation of this amazing art.”

Tickets for general admission are $125, and VIP are $150, and are available at alexramonmagic.com/wonders .

The shows will offer a look at the world of magic, with only 30 tickets available each performance. Audience members are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. to enjoy drinks and pre-show magic that takes place in their own hands. At 6 p.m., Ramon will begin his hour long show that the audience will remember long after it’s over.

“Magic is meant to be engaging,” said Ramon. “It is meant for others to experience it on a personal level, not just to watch a magician do a trick.”

During his show, Ramon will also explain the psychology of a simple magic trick, why it works, why it is deceptive, and ways to make your own magic.

Ramon has headlined in South Lake Tahoe for the last decade, and is also currently performing at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino. He previously headlined at Horizon Resort Casino, which closed in 2014. Prior to the hotel’s closure, Ramon’s show became the No. 1 attraction in Lake Tahoe on both Yelp and TripAdvisor.

His work has carried into celebrity status that include being featured multiple news outlets, including BuzzFeed’s “Top Moments of the AMA’s” and created original magic effects for Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift for her performance on the American Music Awards.

For more information, visit alexramonmagic.com/wonders .