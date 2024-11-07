Alexis Hill retains County Commission seat, unofficial results show 

Alexis Hill



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – For the second time, Alexis Hill has beat Marsha Berkbigler for the County Commissioner, District 1, seat, according to unofficial results.

Incumbent Hill received 24,567 votes or 56.18% of the vote, according to unofficial results listed on Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar’s website on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 12:39:53 a.m.

Berkbigler, a former 8-year County Commissioner, earned 19,159 votes or 43.82%.

“I’m excited to continue the work,” Hill said. “I feel like I felt that support when I knocked on people’s doors, and I felt really good going into the election, to be honest, because I think people are happy with what’s happening at the county. We’re not perfect, but seemingly pretty happy.”

Hill was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020, after beating then incumbent Berkbigler.

District 1 encompasses parts of Truckee Meadows, extending south along the eastern Sierras to include Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Hill said her priorities for Incline Village are housing, transportation, and keeping Lake Tahoe blue.

“I’m just zeroed in on transportation in Incline, so it’s a huge priority for me,” Hill said. “I want to get people around the lake in their communities with really great public transportation. So, we started a great program with microtransit. I’ll continue that and enhance it, and I’ve got big excitement and vision for the upcoming legislative session.”

Because there will be many bills about Tahoe transportation at the Nevada Legislature, Hill explained.

“Funding opportunities, expansion of transportation initiatives, and then the other priority is just to ensure the clarity of Lake Tahoe,” Hill said. “… we’ll continue to do the Clean Tahoe Program, we’ll continue to see how we can enhance visitor education and enforcement, and ensure that we’re going to keep Lake Tahoe blue.”