Alexis Hill seeks second term as Washoe County Commissioner

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill has officially launched her re-election campaign, boasting a substantial campaign fund and an extensive list of accomplishments during her tenure.

“I have a lot of bipartisan support in the community close to 300 individuals who have donated to my campaign both small and big dollars,” Hill said adding that it’s businesses, too.

According to Hill’s contribution and expenses report annual filing due Jan. 15, 2024, her war chest had $129,504.20. This is cumulative donations from the beginning of report period No. 1 due April 15, 2023, through the end of this reporting period.

To access the information on Nevada Secretary of State Francisco V. Aguilar’s website, go to 2023 Contributions & Expenses Annual Filing – Secretary of State of Nevada (nvsos.gov) and 2024 Contributions & Expenses Report #1 – Secretary of State of Nevada (nvsos.gov)

Hill, who was first elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2020, currently represents District 1, which encompasses parts of Truckee Meadows, extending south along the eastern Sierras to include Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

“Voters should choose me because I have worked to improve the quality of life for Washoe County residents since I was elected in 2020,” Hill said. “I’ve been an advocate for conservation, public transportation, smart growth, and affordable housing policies; fighting climate change on a local level; government accountability, transparency, and access to government by citizens. I support community-building initiatives, such as youth, seniors, and neighborhood services; mental illness and drug addiction support; homelessness services; and other public health initiatives to ensure that our community thrives.”

Since assuming office, Hill has focused on sustainability, conservation, regional leadership, affordable housing, government accountability, and expanding mental healthcare services.

As a strong advocate for sustainable growth and economic development, Hill brought a resolution of support to the Board of County Commissioners for Sen. Jacky Rosen’s Truckee Meadows Lands Bill. The bill aims to protect and preserve public lands, support local tribal communities, and provide land for public purposes.

Under Hill’s leadership, Washoe County hired a sustainability manager tasked with developing a plan to reduce the county’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, launching an urban forestry program, and creating policies to reduce single-use containers at restaurants and events. Hill also champions the “Keep Tahoe Blue” initiative by supporting enhanced public transit, serving as Chair of the Tahoe Transportation District, and partnering on the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Program.

Hill fought for central coordination of regional homeless services in her efforts to address homelessness. Since Washoe County took over the CARES Campus in 2022, more than 600 people have been permanently housed.

Additionally, Hill supports the technology and regional governing structure needed for coordinated emergency dispatch services to ensure efficient public safety measures.

Focusing on the needs of Incline Village, Hill ran on a platform to implement common-sense regulations for short-term rentals (STRs) in unincorporated Washoe County. These regulations were adopted in 2021, leading to a decrease in the number of STRs in the Washoe Tahoe communities.

Hill also initiated a Washoe Tahoe housing study to understand workforce housing needs and is currently working on the Washoe Tahoe Housing Roadmap to address the study’s recommendations.

As a staunch supporter of free and fair elections, Hill fought against an Election Resolution brought by one of her election-denier colleagues to the Board of County Commissioners.

Hill also advocates for increased financial support and staffing for the Registrar of Voters Office to ensure efficient election management in the county.

Hill’s commitment to public services extends to the library system, where she worked to ensure that libraries were open on weekends and evenings. She supported the expansion of library staffing in 2021. She also helps the library board by selecting members who favor intellectual freedom and diverse library materials and programming.

Regarding mental healthcare, Hill backed Washoe County’s purchase of the closed West Hills Facility. It is set to reopen this year.

To bridge the gap between the public and public servants, Hill asked Washoe County staff to create the Washoe County Leadership Academy, which aims to educate citizens about the role of county operations in their lives.

As an advocate for equal pay, Hill championed a study to examine employee salaries and address internal and external equity issues. The study led to corrections in worker pay with the new fiscal year in 2023.

Recognizing working families’ challenges, Hill also supported opening additional daycare facilities for foster families and Washoe County employees.

Born in Reno and raised in Sparks, Hill credits her parents for instilling a passion for public service.

“It’s a full-time job plus for me, but it’s a passion project… I’ve always been a public servant. It’s an extension of who I am. It’s truly a joy.”

Hill earned her bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University’s George H.W. Bush School of Public Policy before returning to northern Nevada to complete her master’s degree in public administration and public policy at the University of Nevada.

“Missing the mountains and western spirit of my home, I was drawn back to northern Nevada after graduation,” Hill said.

Since then, Hill has spent more than a decade in municipal service.

Hill also worked in the private sector, including at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and as executive director of a fantastic non-profit, Kids and Horses.

Hill lives in the old Southwest Reno with her husband, Matthew Tuma, and their daughter, Zora.

“I love this community it has been the joy of my life to serve Washoe County,” Hill said.

Hill looks to build upon her accomplishments and continue serving the residents of Washoe County with dedication and commitment to public service.

Hill will not appear on the ballot until November. Republicans voters are casting their ballots for her future opponent.