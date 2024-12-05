Alibi Ale Works introduces its first non-alcoholic beverage…and it’s not an N/A beer

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Alibi Ale Works, the Lake Tahoe-based craft brewery known for its award-winning beer, has introduced its first non-alcoholic beverage with the release of “Hoppy Hour.” A hop-infused sparkling water with mood-boosting adaptogens and nootropics, Hoppy Hour was created to be a guilt-free refresher that’s so flavorful, you won’t miss the buzz.

“Our goal was to create a hop water that is bright, refreshing, and delivers the perfect balance of hop aroma and citrus flavor that’s uniquely satisfying,” said Kevin Drake, Alibi Ale Works’ co-founder and CEO. “We fine-tuned our recipe over nearly a year of R&D, integrated functional ingredients that provide mind-body benefits, and are thrilled to introduce Hoppy Hour to those who want to bring happy hour vibes to any occasion.”

Hoppy Hour Provided / Alibi Ale Works

Hoppy Hour has zero alcohol, calories, carbs, and is gluten-free – or in other words, “no discipline required.” Meticulously crafted by Alibi’s expert brewers, Citra, Mosaic and Eldorado hops blend harmoniously with bright citrus flavors plus added functional benefits from adaptogens, nootropics and vitamins. Lion’s Mane (mushroom) supports mood, brain function and gut health. L-Theanine (an amino acid naturally occurring in green tea) supports relaxation, cognitive focus, and sleep quality. Lastly, a daily dose of Vitamin C helps with immune support. Collectively, these “beneficial botanicals” offer added value for health-conscious people looking for an uplifting beverage with zero downsides.

“Beer is still our first love, but Hoppy Hour gives us an opportunity to be part of even more occasions,” continued Drake. “Whether you are staying hydrated between beers, toasting your last adventure, or taking a break from booze, Hoppy Hour is here for you.”

Hoppy Hour is now available at Alibi’s public houses in Incline Village, NV and Truckee, CA, in the beer aisle at Safeway and Raley’s stores in Lake Tahoe, Sacramento and Reno, as well as other select retailers . It can also be purchased online at alibialeworks.com and Amazon Prime and shipped to all 50 U.S. states.

Learn more and buy online here .