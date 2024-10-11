All aboard the M.S. Dixie: Tahoe 7th and 8th graders take a journey into Tahoe’s environment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over two inspiring days, 500 students from the Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s seventh and eighth grades embarked on an unforgettable educational adventure aboard the M.S. Dixie paddleboat, exploring the vital importance of water and environmental stewardship with the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition (STEEC ).

For many students, this trip marked their first experience on a boat. Eighth grade teacher Christien Clark acknowledged the trip’s importance, saying, “This is a great opportunity to get the kids on the boat and out in the Tahoe environment, learning by connecting with Tahoe.”

500 students from the Lake Tahoe Unified School District’s seventh and eighth grades boarded the M.S. Dixie Provided / League to Save Lake Tahoe

Cruises allowed students to engage with Lake Tahoe while learning about water issues and natural history. During the voyage, they tasted and voted on tap versus bottled water, facilitated by the South Tahoe Public Utility District , and explored the unique properties of water with the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board .

Students interacted with various local organizations, handling giant sugar pinecones and practicing home hardening with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue . They learned to identify and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and League to Save Lake Tahoe .

“My favorite station was the Sugar Pine Foundation . Learning about them and how to save them was very fun,” shared Frankie Franchini, South Tahoe Middle School student.

On the upper deck, students soaked in the sunshine while learning about the geological history of Lake Tahoe with the USDA Forest Service . With stunning views surrounding them, they explored Tahoe’s mammals and birds with the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science .

“Bringing over 500 students aboard was magical,” said Lauren Benefield, event organizer and water conservation specialist at the South Tahoe Public Utility District. “Thank you, Aramark , for your generous donation of these two cruises. With decreased funding available, support for these types of initiatives helps keep our students connected to the wonders of their natural environment.”

STEEC is a collaborative network of more than 20 local agencies and organizations with an aligned mission to bring environmental education resources to Lake Tahoe youth. Learn more about STEEC.