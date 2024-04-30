All charges dropped against former Caldor Fire suspect

The remainder of the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office case against a Folsom man once suspected of starting the Caldor Fire was dropped after a court hearing April 22.

Travis Shane Smith, 32, was arrested along with his father, David Scott Smith, 66, in December 2021 following an investigation into the origin of the devastating 2021 wildfire. GPS and phone data acquired during the investigation placed the pair near the area of origin for the wildfire and witness testimony claimed they had been seen driving nearby on an off-road vehicle prior to hearing gunshots a short time afterward. Minutes after the gunshots, the Smiths were said to have come back they way they came, stopping to alert nearby campers of a fire and make a call to emergency services.

Wildfire investigators concluded the fire likely started as a result of an ignition brought about by smoldering bullets coming into contact with drought-stricken vegetation. Investigators would later search Shane and David’s houses and discover items they claimed were machine gun parts and housings for a silencer, adding gun charges to the case against them.

In early January, El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Vicki Ashworth ruled the DA’s case for arson charges lacked sufficient evidence to continue to trial; the gun charges, however, were not dropped at that time.

Attorney Mark Reichel, left, followed by his client Travis Smith, who was accused of causing the Caldor Fire, are pictured in January after the court found insufficient evidence to take the case against Smith to trial. Mountain Democrat file photo by Odin Rasco

Approving a request to have the remaining charges dropped, a visiting judge also ordered Shane’s bail be exonerated, as he no longer faces charges connected to the trial.

“What an odyssey,” Shane’s attorney Mark Reichel told the Mountain Democrat. “To have something so catastrophic happen in a community and to face the blame for it? There’s an anguish that is incomparable. So many people in the community were saying horrible things about them. But the Smiths knew they were innocent, and they stayed in the community with their heads held high.”

Though Shane is now clear of the court’s attention, his father still faces charges for alleged possession of a silencer. While investigators looked into the Smiths as they built a case around the Caldor Fire, they conducted a search on David’s property. They discovered two hollow metal tubes in a burn pile one expert testified were consistent with what a homemade silencer housing would look like.

“The charge is ludicrous,” Reichel explained. “You don’t have to be that bright to know you can’t hide metal by tossing it into a burn pile. It’s time for prosecutors to quit, be the better person and admit they messed up.”

David’s attorney, Linda Parisi, is still working to have his charges dropped. The next hearing regarding David’s case is set for June.