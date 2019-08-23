Lake Tahoe’s free summer concert series are winding down for the year

Live at Lakeview is held every Thursday through Aug. 30.

Provided / Lauren Lindley Photography

Summer at Lake Tahoe is the season for live music. And sadly that season is coming to an end.

Yes, a sure sign of fall’s creeping presence is the end of our free summer concert series here at the lake. But it’s not all doom and gloom (seriously, we had killer beach days in October last year), there are still a few shows left in the big three free concert series. Here are the remaining performances you can catch before you start tuning up those skis.

Live at Lakeview

Yes, South Shore’s preeminent free summer concert series wraps up this week. It has, in my humble opinion, been one helluva season. In particular, the Shakedown String Band was a favorite.

But all good things must come to an end. Fortunately, the Live at Lakeview folks are closing the season out right, with a performance by J Ras and The Higher Elevation. The reggae artist and rapper has toured with Van’s Warped Tour and performed across the country. Along with The Higher Elevation, this is about as strong a closer as you could ask for. And the genre is perfect to keep you in a summer mindset for a few weeks longer.

Miki Rae and Taking Root are scheduled to kick off the final performance of the season.

Live at Lakeview runs from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. And, like all the performances mentioned in this piece, it’s FREE.

If you want to learn more about the Live at Lakeview series, head to liveatlakeview.com/.

Learn more about J Ras at http://www.facebook.com/JRasMusic/.

Cheers to a great season and here’s to looking forward to a fun 2020.

Music on the Beach

Kings Beach’s free summer concert series has been going strong almost every Friday since late June. It concludes Aug. 30, which means (lucky you) there are two more performances to catch before the season wraps.

The Aug. 23 concert features a performance by Miss Lonely Hearts.

The group is a five-piece band specializing in outlaw country, also known as the best kind of country.

According to the North Tahoe Business Association, which spearheads the concert series: “(Miss Lonely Hearts) sound was created out of a deep authentic appreciation of the roots country music that evolved in this nation. Every song is a dark, drunken, brokenhearted hymn set to an unavoidably danceable tempo that drives a crowd to a near fever pitch.”

Sold.

Then next Friday, Aug. 30, the series concludes with a performance by The Wrinkle, a home-grown bluegrass band. The group, according to NTBA, “proudly mix original material about local life that vary in style from traditional bluegrass to reggae.”

Sold again.

Shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Local vendors will be on site with food for sale, and attendees 21 and older can enjoy Alibi Ale Works beer in addition to red and white wine and soda.

Head to northtahoebusiness.org for information.

Concerts at Commons Beach

Last, but certainly not least, is Tahoe City’s free concert series: Concerts at Commons Beach.

For those unfamiliar, Commons Beach is one of the best settings among those that host free concerts. It’s right on the water ,there’s a big spacious lawn to lay out on and best of all you have the option of BYOB — or you can buy delicious food and drinks from the local vendors on site.

Since performances fall on Sundays, you can catch two more shows.

Local favorite Dead Winter Carpenters perform on Sunday, Aug. 25. Most music fans probably know this group. If you don’t, they can best be described as part country, part bluegrass, part Americana, part rock. Put another way, they’re just great. Go see them.

Learn more about the band at deadwintercarpenters.com.

The series concludes on Sept. 1 with a performance by Lebo & Friends. Lebo refers to Dan Lebowitz, a member of the Northern California band Animal Liberation Orchestra. Check out “Lebo & Friends” on YouTube to get a taste of what you’re in for — sometimes words just fall short.

The Concerts at Commons Beach series runs from 4-7 p.m. Find information at concertsatcommonsbeach.com/.