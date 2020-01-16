All Incline Village schools closed, lake tours canceled, avalanche warning issued due to expected snow

Incline High School.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

With about a foot of snow expected at Lake Tahoe Thursday, Washoe County has canceled all classes for Incline Village schools.

The county sent out a message Wednesday night.

MS Dixie II and Lake Tahoe Adventures snowmobile tours have also been canceled due to expected inclement weather.

The snow will start around 10 a.m. this morning and last throughout the day.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee on Thursday morning issued a backcountry avalanche warning from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Avalanche danger is high due to high intensity snowfall and strong winds. The wind will stress an already weak layer in the snowpack at the treelike and below. Human triggered large and destructive avalanches may occur.

The snowy weather moves out Friday morning and which should set up a beautiful conditions on the mountains for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.