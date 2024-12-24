Allegations against Bass Camp Festival and Paul Reder dropped

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The case of John Doe v. Bass Camp Festival was dismissed last week on December 13, ending a months-long legal struggle for Bass Camp Festival and its president, Paul Reder.

The serious allegations brought forward by the plaintiff, John Doe, alleged that Reder and other affiliates of Bass Camp Festival were responsible for grooming, exploiting, and trafficking him as a minor starting in 2012.

Doe said he was a former employee and was terminated in 2016 after embezzling. Doe filed the case on August 9 of this year, citing two different acts that allow cases regarding sexual abuse and trafficking to be filed up to ten years after the incidents occur.

However, the case was dismissed by the plaintiff himself, before service of an answer from the adverse party, a motion for summary judgement, or a trial even began. Additionally, it was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the allegations cannot be brought to a court in the future.

The Tribune reached out to the lawyer and law firm representing John Doe in this case and did not receive a reply.

Because the case was dismissed before a trial in civil court, none of the allegations became charges. Reder said that he was “happy that this chapter is over” and is ready to move back into new projects both for Bass Camp Festival and beyond.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.