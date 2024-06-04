Alleged Homewood murderers plead not guilty at court appearance

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Suspects of the 2021 shooting of Homewood, Calif. residents Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood have pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and burglary, Monday morning, June 3 during an arraignment at the jail courtroom in Roseville, Calif.

Daniel Serafini, 50, and Samantha Scott, 34, were arrested in October for the murder of Spohr and attempted murder of Wood.

The criminal complaint states the attempted murder of Wood was premeditated and that Serafini intentionally killed Spohr while lying in wait. The District Attorney is also charging Serafini with a fourth felony of child abuse and endangerment.

Authorities received a 911 call on June 5, 2021 from a Homewood residence. That’s where they found Spohr, 70, dead from a single gunshot wound. They also found Wood shot, 68, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to a wrongful death suit filed by Spohr and Wood’s daughter, Adrienne Spohr, Wood sustained two gunshot wounds to the brain and spent a month in an intensive care unit, and several weeks in rehab, learning to walk, talk and eat. It says she never regained memory of the June 5, 2021 incident.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Wood became depressed and died by suicide less than a year after the incident.

Circulated video surveillance from the home and along West Lake Boulevard revealed a hooded male wearing a face covering and backpack walking to the residence several hours before the homicide happened.

The arrest of Serafini and Scott came over two years after the shooting. Serafini is married to the victim’s other daughter, Erin Spohr. Scott is reportedly a friend of E. Spohr and Serafini.

A. Spohr filed her wrongful death lawsuit in Placer County Superior Court against her sister, Serafini and Scott. It accuses them of conspiring to kill her parents for their money. The complaint claims her sister and Serafini were financially dependent on the victims.

It also says Wood eventually disinherited E. Spohr because she believed her daughter had a role in the homicide.

Serafini, a former Major League Baseball player, was arrested in Winnemucca, Nev. Authorities arrested Scott in Las Vegas.

The court has scheduled a jury trial, starting March 17, next year. Both Serafini and Scott are being held at the Placer County Jail.