Alleged South Lake Tahoe child abuser arrested after long investigation

Christopher Scott Flanders

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a three-month long investigation South Lake Tahoe resident Christopher Scott Flanders, 51, was arrested for 99 felony counts of allegedly abusing children.

He was arrested Wednesday, March 18, and that followed a long investigation involving multiple victims in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The felony counts include continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation, lewd act upon a child under 14 and sexual penetration with a foreign object to a child between 10-14 years old.

Further charges are pending, including possession of child pornography.

Flanders was arrested in the Placerville area with assistance from Sacramento PRCS Task Force and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail with a $2 million bail.

Detectives believe there are additional victims and the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is asking parents to talk with their children and report any potential victimization.

There may possibly be additional victims in San Jose, Salias, Pacific Grove, Boulder Creek, Palmdale, Aptos, Fort Bragg, Sunland, Mendocino or Watsonville, Calif., Las Vegas, Nev., Woodinville and Vancouver, Wash. or La Grande, Ore.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.