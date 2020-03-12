Allman Betts Band at Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Allman Betts Band will be at the Crystal Bay Club Casino on Friday.

Provided

If You Go … What: Allman Betts Band When: 8 p.m., Friday, March 13 Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay, Nev) Tickets: $22.94, plus fees. Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

The Allman Betts Band comes to Lake Tahoe’s North Shore this week for a Friday performance at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

Doors to the Crown Room open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Performing with the band will be special guests Marc Ford and Jackson Stokes.

Devon Allman is the son of the late Gregg Allman from the Allman Brothers Band.

Duane Betts is son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer, Dickey Betts.

Both Betts and Allman recently collaborated on new original material, inviting respected songwriter Stoll Vaughn for writing sessions on the road.

Betts and Allman circled back to their roots for the next step and called up old friend Berry Duane Oakley, son of the Allman Brothers Band’s founding late bassist, Berry Oakley, and floated the idea of joining them.

The trio’s musical friendship traces back to The Allman Brothers Band’s 20th anniversary summer tour in 1989 when the three first met, and often sat-in with the Rock-And-Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

