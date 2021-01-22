Alpenglow’s Winter Speaker Series to support Tahoe Fund
Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 4, will feature professional skier Ingrid Backstrom followed by a live raffle that includes coveted outdoor gear.
Tickets for the live raffle are available for purchase upon registration for the free event. Proceeds will go to support the Tahoe Fund.
The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series attracts over 4,000 attendees annually and has successfully generated more than $50,000 per show for local nonprofit organizations.
Backstrom, a professional skier of international fame, will present “Little Big Mountain Skiing,” showcasing a few of her best trips and ski lines. She will also share how she has continued to manage her ski career while becoming a mother.
“The Tahoe Fund is honored and humbled to have been selected by Alpenglow Sports as one of the nonprofits benefiting from its successful winter speaker series,” said Jim Porter, Tahoe Fund board member in a press release. “Over the past 15 years, Brendan Madigan and Alpenglow has done a phenomenal job sharing the inspiring stories of athletes in our community and beyond, while motivating people to give back to organizations that keep our community moving forward. We are thrilled to be part of this event and grateful for the support.”
Alpenglow Sports will give away over $10,000 in outdoor gear during the live broadcast. Everything from skis to jackets and other outdoor equipment will be part of the raffle giveaway, with entries starting at $5.
Event registration is free at https://www.wildboundlive.com/events/alpenglowingrid.
