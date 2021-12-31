Alpine Chamber reports $106,447 raised in Tamarack Fire relief

More than $100,000 was raised to help Alpine County families and businesses recover from last summer’s devastating Tamarack Fire.

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce reported a year-end total of $106,447 raised for the recovery fund launched last July in the wake of the fire.

Photographer JT Humphrey took this photo of downtown Markleeville on Sunday. Saving the historic town of 200 is a priority for firefighters battling the Tamarack Fire. A slide show of Humphrey's photos is located at https://youtu.be/Nt-n6NjnrmQ



The fund provided emergency relief and damage recovery assistance to Alpine County residents and businesses.

The fundraising was a result of a multi-agency campaign to support the Tamarack Fire victims.

Alpine County Chamber of Commerce hosted the donation portal, and the funds were managed by a volunteer committee that met weekly until all donations were distributed into the community.

“We received donations from 312 donors who contributed to the fund either through GoFundMe, by private donation to the Chamber of Commerce, or to our partners at the Alpine Biomass Collaborative,” said Chamber Executive Director Becky DeForest. “In addition, we know there were many more contributions that did not go through the Chamber network.”

Chamber Board President Karrie Baker said the outpouring of support for Alpine County got the community through some very difficult times.

“In the spirit of the holidays, we hope each person who donated at any level knows their contribution made a big difference,” Baker said.

The final report details that $39,947 went to individuals, $50,000 to businesses, $6,500 to community-based organizations to facilitate water system and land repairs, and $10,000 to recovery marketing efforts for the community.

The donation portal will remain open to continue building resources for ongoing fire and community recovery efforts. More information can be found at http://www.alpinecounty.com/give .

The Alpine County Community Development has created a survey to solicit feedback regarding parks and recreational needs for the county.

“Due to the significant impact the Tamarack Fire has had on our facilities, trails and amenities, the Community Development Department is seeking input on potential projects and enhancements that will improve the recreational opportunities in Alpine County,” official said.

Follow the link https://arcg.is/18bTCn to take an online survey.

You can also call 530-721-1339 and speak to an Alpine County representative that can assist you with completing the survey over the phone.

The survey deadline is Jan. 5.

If you have any additional questions, please call 530-721-1339.