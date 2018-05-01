Yan Campbell, owner of Alpine Computers, submitted this business spotlight through the Tribune's online submission feature. Any business can enter a submission, just visit http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/contribute/.

What do you sell/provide?

Data backup and data recovery; virus and spyware removal; laptop and pc repair (motherboards, power, screens…); cracked screen repairs; iPhone, iPod and iPad repairs; server sales, installations & support; hardware installations & upgrades, networking components; and much more.

How long have you been in business?

Ten years

What do you enjoy most about operating a business on the South Shore?

Working with locals and networking with local businesses. Providing a much needed service in Tahoe!

How has your business evolved over the years?

Gaming lounge, additional services.

Are there any new and exciting changes to report?

Gaming lounge