Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, California Jobs First hears Hope Valley residents’ concerns at workshop

HOPE VALLEY, Calif. – In a community workshop held June 10 by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative , engaged residents from across Alpine County gathered to give input on a number of topics that have emerged as critical to quality job growth and equity in the Sierra region, including housing, social services, physical infrastructure, land management, workforce development, recreation and tourism, sustainable agriculture and more.

The topics of working across the region to improve physical infrastructure, transportation and communication, as well as creating pathways to small business ownership emerged as key conversation starters the residents gathered at Desolation Hotel in Hope Valley.

The topics of working across the region to improve physical infrastructure, transportation and communication. Provided

The input gathered at this workshop, combined with feedback from more than 10 other community workshops held in May across the Sierra region, will be used to inform the strategic recommendations of the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative on how funding should be deployed under California Jobs First to create high-quality, equitable, and accessible jobs in Alpine County while supporting California’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

“Sierra Jobs First is a community-led initiative, so it was vital that we heard first-hand from the people who live in all the diverse communities that make the Sierra region, and who stand to benefit most from this program, before delivering our strategic guidance to the state on August 30” said Erika Harvey, program director, Sierra Jobs First. “Our conversations passionately demonstrate the pride in place of Alpine County residents and the community’s dedication to being a vital part of creating a sustainable local economy that enables quality jobs for all.”

On June 21, Sierra Jobs First opened a public comment period on the strategies developed through countless hours of engagement over the past several months at community and industry sector workshops, plus conversations with community organizations, local government and other key stakeholders.

To be alerted when the draft strategy document is available for public comment, sign up for the Sierra Jobs First Collaborative mailing list here .