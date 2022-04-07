Alpine County dealing with possible foreign cyber threat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Alpine County is dealing with a possible foreign cyber threat, officials announced Thursday.

“Alpine County has become aware of a potentially malicious threat leveraging an internet domain name very similar to Alpine County’s primary domain for doing business and serving the public,” Public Information Officer JT Chevalier in a press release.

The potentially malicious domain is alpinecountyca.com, which is very similar to the legitimate alpinecountyca.gov .

The county said the false .com domain is currently registered by a foreign registrar and is pointing at foreign name servers.

“There appear to be no records on file, but it is cause for concern,” the release said. “Alpine County has taken preventative security measures internally to block access to the .com domain, but this will have no effect for all other entities and the public.”





The county asks residents to remain vigilant and to take note of any emails coming from, or links pointing to, the .com domain.

“They, in-fact, are not representing the county and could potentially cause harm to your computer systems or networks,” Chevalier said.