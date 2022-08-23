Alpine County economic aid deadline is Friday

Applications are due 5 p.m. Friday for Alpine County residents, workers and businesses seeking economic aid.

Forms are available at alpinecountyca.gov under the Highway 89/4 updates.

Alpine County Supervisors approved dedicating $65,000 to aid businesses and residents as part of their emergency declaration.

While work on Highway 89 is progressing, fundraisers for residents and businesses are well short of their goals.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Transportation announced maintenance crews are working 24 hours to fully open the road this week.

“Full access on Route 89 is expected this week, subject to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or construction related issues,” officials said.

Thunderstorms that dropped as much as 2 inches on the Tamarack Fire burn scar on Aug. 3 washed out the highway at Millberry Creek, just north of Markleeville. With Monitor Pass the only route out of town, the first few days saw residents and businesses trying to clean up.

A second flood occurred on Aug. 4 above Carson Valley when 5-6 feet of mud and debris washed down from the side of Jobs Peak, halfway burying a home at the top of Horsethief Circle.

Casey and Larry Braun have been digging out from the flood over the past two weeks.

A fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-brauns-recover-from-fay-luther-landslide has raised more than $10,000 toward their $50,000 goal.

A fundraiser for the town at http://www.gofundme.com/f/markleeville-resilience-fund sponsored by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce has raised $18,177 of its $100,000 goal.