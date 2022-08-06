Alpine County hosts flooding emergency Town Hall Saturday
Record Courier
Alpine County officials are hosting a Town Hall meeting 10 a.m. Saturday to talk about the current state of the flooding emergency.
The meeting will be conducted at the Alpine County Board of Supervisors chambers located at 99 Water St., Markleeville. Residents may also attend virtually at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85675523994.
Mudslides isolated the town on Wednesday and Thursday when Highway 89 between Markleeville and Woodfords was washed out.
Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass reopened Friday after flooding closed it on Thursday.
As of Friday morning, the only access to Markleeville from Gardnerville is over Monitor Pass.
As a result of the flooding, the U.S. Postal Service suspended operation of the Markleeville Post Office.
Alpine residents will be able to find their mail at the Gardnerville Ranchos Post Office, located at 1271 Kimmerling Road.
“Customers must provide a valid picture ID for mail pick up,” according to the Post Office. “This is an emergency suspension of this office, not a permanent closure. Additional details will be provided as they become available regarding the reopening of this office.”
Mail delivery to Woodfords and Mesa Vista will continue.
