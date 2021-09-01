Alpine County issues update to evacuation orders, warnings

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Alpine County has issued expanded evacuation warnings.

The following evacuation orders remain in effect for Alpine County:

The area from Picketts Junction, north on Highway 89 to the Alpine/El Dorado county line. Northeast along the Alpine/El Dorado county line to the California/Nevada state line. Southeast along the Alpine County line to Fay-Luther Canyon. Southwest along Fay- Luther Canyon to Horse Thief Canyon to Picketts Junction.

Evacuation warnings have been expanded to include the following areas in Alpine County:

The area from Picketts Junction south on Highway 88 to Forestdale Road. Northeast to Hawkins Peak to the Highway 88/Highway 89 junction at Woodfords. East on Highway 88 to the California/Nevada state line. Northwest along the Alpine County line to Fay-Luther Canyon. Southwest along Fay-Luther Canyon to Horse Thief Canyon to Picketts Junction.





Notes

A mandatory evacuation order is defined as an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

An evacuation warning is defined as a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Safety Message

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders and warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, please call 911.

Fire Information & Public Information

Incident Information Line: 530-303-2455

Media Line: 530-497-0315

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CALFIREAEU

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7801/

Sign up for the CALFIRE newsletter for Caldor Fire Information: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/bqzL6B6/caldorfire